HOUSE DISTRICT 46

Bill Mercer — R

Age and place of birth: 57, Billings

Home: P.O. Box 2118, Billings

Occupation: Attorney, Holland & Hart, LLP

Family: Married (Marci); two adult children

Education: Billings Public Schools; B.A., University of Montana, 1986; M.P.A., Harvard University (John F. Kennedy School of Government), 1988; J.D., George Mason University School of Law, 1993.

Past employment: United States Attorney, District of Montana (2001-2009); Acting Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice (2006-2007); Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice (2005-2006); Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Montana (1994-2001); Senior Policy Analyst, Office of Policy Development, U.S. Department of Justice (1989-1994); Presidential Management Intern, Revenue Estimating Division, U.S. Department of the Treasury (1988-1989).

Military: None

Political experience: Montana House of Representatives (2019-2022); Montana Board of Crime Control (2001-2004);

Endorsements: Billings Chamber of Commerce

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 2118, Billings, MT 59103

c.) Phone number: (406) 698-1671

1) Our current forecast suggests a surplus closer to $ 1.5 billion in addition to the balances in the “rainy day” accounts. I favor rebating $ 1 billion dollars to resident taxpayers based upon individual income taxes and residential property taxes paid in 2021. The surplus reflects an overcollection of taxes. The existence of such a massive surplus creates a risk that the Legislature will expand government. We can address problems that emerged after the 2021 Legislature (e.g., attracting and retaining correctional officers at the State Prison) with the surplus and still rebate $ 1 billion.

2. I voted in favor of pro-life legislation in the 2019 and 2021 sessions. The Governor signed the bills passed by the Legislature in 2021, including one that created a ban on abortion after twenty weeks. Opponents sued the State and the laws have been enjoined while Montana state courts evaluate the constitutionality of the bills. Before voting for them, I concluded that they were constitutional. If Montana courts hold that one or more of the laws are unconstitutional, I will evaluate the options for the Legislature to enact additional pro-life legislation, including a prohibition on interstate shipments of abortion-inducing drugs.

3. Labor market issues in Montana are not unique to K-12 education. Both public and private sector employers are struggling to reach optimal staffing levels. The Legislature approved legislation in 2019 and 2021 to help address this issue, but the effectiveness of the efforts is unclear. The Montana Digital Academy, created in 2009, may be the most effective way to deliver classes to rural students in districts unable to recruit teachers for certain subjects. I have seen good outcomes from Digital Academy offerings for my own kids and believe that rural and urban students alike can benefit from on-line education.

4. The State needs a fully-functional state hospital for both civil commitments and individuals placed in its custody for longer terms. This will be a “top ten” issue for the 2023 Legislature. It will be important to hear from the DPHHS Director on how he believes the issue should be addressed and whether the federal government’s concerns would be satisfied through his recommendations. I am predisposed to favor a solution that involves service delivery at the State Hospital as opposed to proposals calling for a decentralized system, but I will follow the facts to identify the optimal approach.

5. Constituents have questioned whether there is meaningful oversight of state agencies and their programs. After two terms in the Legislature, my answer is “on occasion”. The Legislature is the opposite of Congress. Congress enacts little substantive legislation and focuses on oversight of federal agencies. In Montana, legislators are fully engaged in developing and passing bills, but do little to monitor and evaluate executive branch agencies. I sponsored a number of bills in 2021 to improve the oversight capacity of the Legislature. They are now law, but more needs to be done to understand program goals and to evaluate effectiveness.