HOUSE DISTRICT 47

Denise Baum — D

Age and place of birth: 54, West Allis, Wisconsin.

Home: Billings

Occupation: Detective, City of Billings Police Department

Family: My spouse, Craig and son Colton

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration with an area of specialization in psychology from Mount Scenario College, Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

Past employment: Dispatcher with the Montana Highway Patrol; Auto Dealer Compliance Officer with Montana Department of Justice- Motor Vehicle Division and police officer with the City of Milwaukee, WI Police Department

Military: N/A

Political experience: This is my first time running for office

Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE); Montana AFL-CIO; Montana 55+; Montana Rural Voters Action Fund; Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana; Carol’s List, and Montana NOW (National Organization of Women)

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 81112, Billings, MT 59108

c.) Phone number: 406-208-0345

1. Adequately addressing the lack of affordable, workforce housing is critical to providing a path forward for several other issues affecting Montana families. Putting $500 million towards building subsidized housing will drastically increase the supply of affordable housing, along with building on infill lots or refurbishing existing properties. Businesses are suffering because the available workforce cannot afford to live in where there is the greatest need and opportunity for employment. This would also include a large number of people who have been unable to return to the workforce due to the lack of affordable childcare.

2. Article II, Section 10 of our Montana State Constitution states, “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.” The wording “shall not” is definitive and unequivocal. My body, my choice. A state’s “compelling interest” does not include its own political self-interests or religious ideologies. Reproductive healthcare decisions are personal, private and can be life-changing, or life-saving. Abortion is healthcare and I will work hard to protect that right for all women. Yes, I support mailing of abortion medication to Montana addresses.

3. Montana’s university system graduates enough highly qualified teaching candidates to fill nearly all of our state’s classroom vacancies — so why is this not happening? Montana ranks at the bottom in the U.S. for teacher salaries, 19% less than the national average. In rural communities, 1/3 of each paycheck goes to covering healthcare costs. Establishing a statewide school employee healthcare pool which allowed all school employees to bargain insurance rates as one group would greatly lower healthcare costs. Four day school weeks and building teacher housing would help recruit, but more importantly retain good teachers.

4. First, the hospital would not be over budget if they were receiving the necessary federal funding which was lost due to the unsafe conditions for patients. Conditions became unsafe due to staffing shortages resulting from the failure to pay a living wage. The Gianforte administration’s poor choice to spend millions of dollars to hire traveling nurses, many lacking the qualifications to work in the specialized environment of a mental health forensic unit, should have gone towards the base wage of the hospital’s current workforce. Trained professionals in every position mean safe conditions and a return to federal compliance.

5. Properly and fully funding DPHHS is one of my main legislative priorities. DPHHS provides a multitude of critical programs and services that effect all Montanans at some point in their lives. Services that assist seniors and those with disabilities, to early childhood intervention programs, mental health, Medicare and Medicaid programs and more. DPHHS has suffered unnecessary, repeated and drastic cuts to its budget. Medicare and Medicaid providers need to be paid enough to cover the costs of their services to prevent them from opting out as a provider, resulting in a loss of capacity. Funding these services is my priority.