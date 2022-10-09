HOUSE DISTRICT 48

Jodee Etchart – R

Age and place of birth: Billings

Home: Billings

Occupation: Physician Assistant

Family: The best ever

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Human Services, MSU-B; BA of Physician Assistant studies, RMC

Past employment: Physician Assistant for 20 years

Military: Fully support those who have served and currently serve

Political experience: Voter, taxpayer, beneficiary of Constitutional Protections

Endorsements: Billings Chamber of Commerce, Montanans for Limited Government

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 22014, Billings, MT 59104

c.) Phone number: 406-318-9773

1. Many people have opinions about what to do with well over $1 Billion in surplus income tax revenue. In addition, Montana’s saving account holds $850 million. Any rebate must consider those that paid it in and not give back money to those who did not contribute to the surplus. New programs or new spending should not burden taxpayers in the future. Unfunded liabilities currently held by the state and ensuring safety of people/students in their own communities must receive consideration.

2. All these issues are currently before the Montana Courts in the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana vs. the State of Montana and will be decided there.

The “TEACH” Act, passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature addressed the issue of Montana Teachers’ salaries coming in last in the nation. This directed funds to school districts to increase salaries. More of this type of legislation would likely help the shortages.

Allow districts the autonomy to decide individually what works best for them regarding creative scheduling and other methods they chose for recruitment and retainment.

Lower health insurance costs through individual districts voluntary participation in a statewide pool could allow for more funds to go towards teacher salary increases.

4. MSH is open, with operating costs covered by the state general fund. MSH could lose about $25 million in Federal funding over two years. Re-accreditation, which may take several years, is needed to receive federal funds. Current operations failed. Improved functional and sustainable solutions to staffing, safety, and funding must occur to avoid future problems. Opening community based mental health care facilities statewide will provide more beds, less travel for visiting families. The budget surplus will provide for short term solutions as we all work to care for fellow Montanans long term.

5. I will work to build consensus, to keep Montana the beautiful, Big Sky State we love. We must have energy generation that supports low-cost reliable energy for every home. Montana can export agricultural products, energy products, such as coal, oil and gas, LNG and electricity. We can support mining. We have abundant lumber; much is standing dead that when managed correctly could sustain high paying jobs instead of burn. This would stop the export of our children and grow our economy with high paying jobs. Promoting a strong Montana by growing our industries, that’s what I will support and work for on behalf of Montanans.