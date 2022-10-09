HOUSE DISTRICT 48

Jennifer Merecki — D

Home: Billings

Occupation: Licensed Health Care Executive Director/ consultant for Rural Access Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities and Nursing Homes, Licensed Health Care practitioner, physiotherapist and Sports Physiologist, Health Coach and a private practice/ small business owner.

Education: B.S. Biology and Psychology, Elder care Law, Law and Leadership in Health care Administration, medical physiotherapy, LMT, NP, HC, athletic training and physiology.

Past employment: Administrator rural access hospitals, nursing homes, end of life (a.k.a. hospice), physical rehabilitation, dementia/Alzheimer’s, psychiatric facilities.

Military: Entire military/veteran family for several generations

Political experience: Previous candidate, campaign manager, field coordinator, political consultant, campaign finance director, legislative liaison, communications coordinator, organizer, syndicated political journalist, county, state and national delegate, legislative draft bill author.

Endorsements: Current and previous legislators: Jessica Karjala, Tom Woods, Mary Ann Dunwell, Andrea Olsen, Rae Peppers. Former governors Brian Schweitzer, Steve Bullock (support) and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (support). Montana Sportsmen Alliance, Montana Conservation Voters, Montana Rural Voters, Montana Federation Public Employees, AFL-CIO, SEIU 775, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, UA Local 30 plumbers pipefitters, IBEW 552 (electricians), Montana Health Care Service Employees’ Committee, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, Big Sky 55+ among residents and voters of Billings.

b.) Phone number: 406-672-7190

e.) Twitter: @JMereckiHD48

f.) Instagram: jmereckihd48

1. Increase affordable housing, property tax relief, including seniors, military veteran relief. Child Care Assistance. Mental health programs to be re-instituted and created to control high rates of suicide, depression, drug abuse, homelessness and crime. For community safety, supplement and provide relief for police and sheriff’s departments with specialized mental health workers allowing police officers to focus on violent crimes. Billings has the highest per capita rate of depression in the nation. We need mental health services to be robust and the way to do that is to have government take care of its people for the betterment of all citizens.

2. I believe that the right to privacy, as guaranteed by our constitution, is a right and freedom of all people and should not be dictated by government. Not treading on our citizens freedoms is a must for a just and civil society.

3. Investment programs for inadequate funding and teacher shortages in public schools. Grant funding equal to the percentage of K-12 students living in each struggling area to increase teacher wages, benefits and retention bonuses. The investment in our future is essential. Allowing teachers to be placed in full-time classroom clinical practice while completing Master’s-level coursework, re-evaluating the teacher application process and requirements, providing school sponsored child care and mental health assistance and counseling for teacher burn-out, and having the funds available to reimburse teachers when they buy supplies for their classroom would go a long way in recruitment and retention.

4. This facility is tough to staff due to patient needs. Hiring qualified mental health care direct line staff and funding “risk pay” counseling for burn-out and mental health days. The legislature needs to understand this facility is necessary. Most facilities do not have the expertise, staffing requirements for quality care and safety, and licensing requirements to accept/keep residents that are admitted to the state psych facility. Address the funding issue for reimbursement rates, with a realistic budget, especially this specialty facility and hold Administration accountable for quality care and budget from the start will prevent this situation from happening again.

4. Privatization of our public lands is a real threat to hunters, anglers, sportsmen and women, recreationalist, conservationists and tourism. Keeping public lands from being acquired by private peoples or entities will be essential to maintain the Montana we love and rely on for the economy. I will oppose any privatization efforts and work hard in maintaining healthy land and waters access.