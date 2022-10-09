Emma Kerr-Carpenter — D

Age and place of birth: 33, Waterton, N.Y.

Home: Billings

Occupation: Sales associate at Zest, a locally owned kitchen store in downtown Billings

Family: My spouse, Dan, and I had our first child at the end of March.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Boston University, 2012

Past employment: Worked in children’s mental healthcare for six years at Family Support Network and then at Youth Dynamics.

Military:

Political experience: Elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 to represent House District 49

Endorsements: Big Sky 55+; Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana; Montanans for Choice; Montana Conservation Voters; Montana Federation of Public Employees; AFL-CIO; Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET); Montana Rural Voters Action Fund; Montana Sierra Club; Forward Montana Voter Fund

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 22062 Billings, MT 59104

c.) Phone number: 406-894-0377

1. Montana has a historic opportunity with our current revenue surplus to make long-term investments in a bright future for our state. Let’s build affordable housing, deliver a one-time property tax refund to working families, invest in affordable childcare, and expand access to mental health care. Lack of affordable housing and childcare hamper folks’ ability to get back to work and businesses’ ability to attract new workers. A property tax refund puts money into the pockets of Montana families. Montana also has a long-standing mental health crisis, and this money is a historic opportunity to stabilize our mental health system.

2. Abortion should remain a right in Montana. I do not support invading a person’s privacy, interfering with their medical decisions, and taking away their options and freedom. Every person’s life has its own unique circumstances. We should have the freedom to decide what is best for ourselves and our families. Allowing abortion medication to be shipped by mail is part of keeping abortion accessible.

3. Schools are the backbone of our community. There’s so much that the state can and should do to help school districts attract and retain highly qualified professionals. Everyone who has a role in educating our kids – teachers, paraprofessionals, classified staff, bus drivers, and all other staff deserve a living wage, adequate support staffing, compelling benefits, and a secure retirement. Teachers need to be fully supported by their administrations and should not have to dip into their own pocketbooks to furnish their classrooms. Rural districts deserve additional funds so they can build bonus and incentive programs to attract and retain educators.

4. Our goal should be to reduce the number of admissions we make to the state hospital while working to stabilize day-to-day operations. To stabilize the hospital, the legislature needs to address the failures of leadership that got us here and work with the federal government to regain our accreditation. Additionally, we have to make serious investments in community services: case management, more crisis services, and a strong mental health care workforce are needed to divert people away from the state hospital to begin with. We have a historic opportunity with our current budget surplus to jumpstart this process.

5. I am very concerned that Billings has state money and support to address our rising violent crime rate. Much of the crime in our community is driven by drugs and alcohol and we need help from the state to deal with offenders in our community. Folks who’ve made mistakes and committed crimes need to make amends by doing their time and be supported in getting clean, finding employment, and leaving a life of crime. Treatment and recovery from addiction is possible, and we do a disservice to our community and waste tax dollars by not making it more available.