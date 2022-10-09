HOUSE DISTRICT 50

Mallerie Stromswold — R

Age and place of birth: 20, Billings

Home: 4557 Pine Cove Road, Billings

Occupation: Student and State Representative

Family: I come from a very large family and am one of five kids

Education: Graduated from Billings Senior High in 2020, started college online with Penn State for flexibility in the legislature, and am now a political science student in the Montana University System

Past employment: Worked at Old Navy and South Harper Boutique in Billings through high school. In the summers I was the food and beverage cart manager for the Mustangs at Dehler park at night and was a nanny during the day.

Military: N/A

Political experience: Elected to the Montana State Legislature in 2020 and previously worked on both political and voter registration campaigns in high school.

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: 4557 Pine Cove Road

Billings MT 59106

c.) Phone number: 406-670-0698

1. I think it would be reasonable for the legislature to consider multiple routes of dealing with the budget surplus. One would be returning a portion of that money back to the taxpayers of Montana as it is their hard-earned money that is currently sitting. It would be important that this money gets returned to every Montanan that pays income taxes rather than just property to ensure those who do not own a home but are employed in the state are getting reimbursed.

2. Abortion should remain a right in Montana as long as it is protected by both the U.S and Montana constitutions. It is the job of the courts to determine the constitutionality of such matters. I would allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana as long as it is legal in Montana and shipped with a medical professional’s approval.

3. Many educators have expressed to me that teachers’ pay is too low when considering the basic living expenses along with their student loan debt. Instead of directly increasing their pay, it would be worth looking into the cost of providing a tuition credit for educators to go and get their master’s degree. When a teacher completes their master’s in Montana, they also receive a pay increase. By making a master’s more accessible and affordable, our schools would not only have more educated teachers but make being a teacher in Montana more appealing both monetarily and opportunistically.

4. The problems associated with Montana’s psychiatric hospital are far more complex than most realize. Going back to the budget surplus, this money would be a great way to temporarily keep the hospital’s doors open. By doing this, it would give the legislature time to discuss and consider lasting solutions to this ongoing problem.

5. During the 2021 legislative session, I passed a piece of genetic data privacy legislation. Through this, I discovered a myriad of other privacy issues that are not addressed in Montana Code. I plan on furthering my knowledge on privacy issues and crafting more pertinent legislation to protect Montanan’s right to privacy.