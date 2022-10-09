HOUSE DISTRICT 50

James Reavis — D

Age and place of birth: 39, Butte

Home: Billings

Occupation: Public Defender for the State of Montana. I work to protect the constitutional rights of all Montanans before the Montana Supreme Court. I am also a co-owner in a small business that makes tabletop games.

Family: I’m a proud part of a large Montana family. My mother operates a 200-head cattle ranch outside of Boulder, Montana. My father is an architect who specializes in preserving historic buildings. My sister is a law clerk. My brothers work in various fields across the state, including welding, architecture, healthcare, and metal fabrication. My girlfriend is an excellent dog groomer right here in Billings.

Education: Law degree from the University of Montana, master’s in Public Administration from the Middlebury Institute, Bachelor’s degree in History from Washington State University. Educated K-12 in Montana public schools.

Past employment: I have been fortunate to hold the same job for the last decade since completing my education. I have served in a variety of roles within the Montana Public Defender’s Office, including advocacy in different courtrooms across the state; teaching legal education courses; and managing/mentoring other attorneys. I have also interned for Sen. Max Baucus, worked at a law firm during school, and spent years in the hamburger mines at McDonald’s.

Military: None

Political experience: I have been involved in the last three legislative sessions, helping to draft bills about mental health care and criminal justice reform. I have served in the Democratic Party as a national delegate, a state committeeperson, and a precinct chair. I was a candidate for Butte City Judge in 2016.

Endorsements: Former Attorney General Nominee Raph Graybill; Former Congressional Candidate John Heenan; Former Billings Judicial Candidate Juli Pierce; Former State Senator Kendall Van Dyk; Current State Representatives Rob Farris-Olsen, Mary Ann Dunwell, and Danny Tenenbaum; Billings West Teacher Rob Stanton; Attorney Gene Jarussi; Former U.S. Senate Staffer Jim Corson; Montana Conservation Voters; Montana Rural Voters Action Fund; Planned Parenthood Advocates of MT; Montanans for Choice; Montana Federation of Public Employees; AFL-CIO; Montana 55+ Action Fund.

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 22301, Billings, MT 59104

c.) Phone number: 406-498-2185

1. We need to use this revenue to help everyday Montanans by providing property tax relief, building workforce housing, funding childcare services, raising teacher salaries to competitive wages, and revamping the mental health care system. Montana has a serious suicide problem, and we need serious investment in community-based treatment so Montanans can get the care and support they need. We should also disburse surplus state revenue back to local governments, who support essential services like police and fire departments to keep our communities safe.

2. I support all forms of reproductive health care, including birth control, treatment for postpartum depression, and access to a safe, legal abortion. This includes medication abortions. I am against forcing women to give birth. Every woman deserves the freedom and dignity to decide how many kids to have, and when. Not allowing exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the mother will turn tragedies and medical complications into criminal prosecutions and the deaths of women. Passing personhood amendments will drive obstetricians away Montana and greatly damage our economy. My opponent voted to take away your privacy rights, I will not.

3. The U.S. Education Secretary recently singled out Montana for unacceptably low starting teacher salaries. We should develop an incentive program to pay qualified teachers a competitive salary in exchange for a promise to teach in a rural setting for a few years. We can enter into license reciprocity agreements with other states to encourage more teachers to move to Montana. Finally, we must use the federal funds we already have to improve school infrastructure, including lead pipe removal. Using federal money frees up more state dollars for education. Teachers should not be spending their own money on purchasing classroom supplies.

4. I will use my decade of experience representing patients at Montana State Hospital to draft the laws we need to reform Montana’s broken mental health care system. Rather than rely solely on the overwhelmed hospital at Warm Springs, patients need to be treated at high-quality state-run (or state-contracted) local mental health hospitals. These community hospitals would deliver needed treatment, keep patients closer to home, and connect them to local resources. I will also rewrite our commitment laws to provide secure, accountable treatment geared towards rehabilitation and eventual re-entry into society once the mental illness can be safely managed.

5. We must change how we charge and compute property taxes in Montana. Seniors in Billings are being priced out of their homes through no fault of their own. There are four major reforms we can enact. First, pass comprehensive housing reform to increase the housing supply, lowering market prices. Second, grant local governments authority to raise revenue through means other than property taxes. Third, fix the education funding formula to reduce dependence on mill levies. Fourth, provide property tax relief to primary residences and renters by expanding the Property Tax Assistance Program (P-TAP) to the middle class.