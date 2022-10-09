HOUSE DISTRICT 51

Carole Boerner — D

Age and place of birth: 60, Butte

Home: Billings

Occupation: Retired and part-time Personal Development Coach

Family: Single and very close to my nephews

Education: BS & MS in Petroleum Engineering; MS in Civil Engineering; MS in Organization Development

Past employment: Officer US Public Health Service

Military: Retired Captain US Public Health Service

Political experience: Volunteered for several candidates – first time running for office

Endorsements: Montana Conservation Voters; Planned Parenthood; Carol’s List; Montana 55+ Action Fund

Ways voters can contact you:

c.) Phone number: 406-670-3568

1) Montanans are struggling with substance abuse and depression. Montana has far too many people considering, attempting, and committing suicide. Most can’t get mental health services. We need to invest in treatment. Affordable Housing is now nonexistent. People are being forced out of their homes by rising rent costs. Offering low/no interest loans to housing developers to increase the number of low rent units. We live in an era that both parents need to work or single moms that depend on childcare. Expand the capacity of exiting providers and lowering the costs. Provide grants and low-interest loans to start up childcare businesses.

2. This issue is one of those designed to polarize our society. Each situation has its own story—no one has all the facts except the pregnant woman. No one could possibly understand what she is experiencing physically and emotionally. The Montana Constitution provides for a right to privacy. We need to stop chipping away at this right. Mailed abortion medication is also a private matter. These are human rights. Women are human beings. People with uteruses are human beings.

3. I’ve lived in the rural communities Wolf Point, Havre, and East Glacier. Student loan forgiveness programs seemed to work very well to attract teachers to these rural communities. Additionally, funding tuition relief to people pursuing education that commit to teaching in rural schools. We also need to adequately fund schools so that teachers are not spending their own money to obtain the necessary supplies.

4. This hospital is in a deplorable state. Part of my career, I was involved with assuring health care facilities met the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) accreditation standards. As of August, the report had not been made available to the legislature. Seeing this report would be a great start. But, we can’t hold up fixing this issue until after the 2023 legislature begins. The State’s Mental Hospital provides vital services to those who have no other option.

5. We need to assure that the Articles of the Montana Constitution are upheld and honored. The 2021 Legislature whittled away at many of the provisions. Harvesting wild fish and game; protecting our waters; and equality of educational opportunities to name a few.