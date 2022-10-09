Mike Yakawich — R

Age and birth place: 63

Home: Billings

Occupation: Director of Non-Profit

Family: Married to Yukiko 40 years, 5 children, 5 grandchildren

Education: BA University of Montana

Past employment: Business owner 21 years

Military: None

Political experience: Eight years in City Council, two years Deputy Mayor

Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 23004, Billings, MT 59107

c.) Phone number: 1-406-647-6391

d.) Web page: Facebook Mike Yakawich for House District 51

1. I would suggest a portion of this money be returned to those who pay taxes, our taxpayers. Likewise, some could be used to reduce Montana State debt. Another portion could be used to help to alleviate the strain on and support of the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, our State Prison System, and other Capital Improvements.

2. I am a Pro Life Candidate. I would make exceptions when life of the mother is threatened, when there is a case of incest or rape.

3. My daughter attended MSU Billings to be a teacher, and her husband, taught in Lavina and earned his tenure. My daughter-in-law teaches first grade in Bozeman. It is very important to seek ways to mentor and support Montana teachers. We need to seek ways to retain our invaluable teachers through greater support of the teachers and their family, enhancing insurance options, review of classroom size, proper work environment and fair compensation.

4. It is very unfortunate that patients died, the Montana State Hospital (Warm Springs) was run down, and Medicaid funding was loss. I would recommend with some of our surplus support Warm Springs while investigating the major problems and seeking solutions as I am hopeful with the new director, as they seek better work conditions, and establishing better housing for the employees. It is critical that we make sure every employee and patient is safe. We should strive as a priority working to make this behavioral health institute “top-notch” and continue to look at local community care and region behavioral health institutions.

5. Support and encourage a more effective, efficient, and dynamic Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) through efforts to reduce suicide, promoting issues to address domestic violence and substance abuse, supporting our elderly in and out of nursing homes, and greater avenues for treatment with a focus on local and community.