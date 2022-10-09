HOUSE DISTRICT 52

Sherry Essmann — R

Political party: Republican

Age and place of birth: 70

Home: Billings

Occupation: Retired Credit Union Executive

Family: Married, two children, three grandchildren

Education: Billings West High School graduate, BS – Applied Management, Rocky Mountain College

Past employment: CEO, Montana Health Federal Credit Union; Executive Director, Healthcare Credit Union Association

Military: No

Political experience: This my first political campaign

Endorsements: I am not seeking direct endorsements

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 80945, Billings, MT 59108

c.) Phone number: 406-876-0490

1. Consider meaningful ways to allocate this one-time excess. Pay down all of our state Bonding debt, fund necessary operating and maintenance issues at county jails and the state prison, address the need for serving our special needs citizens. The remainder should be added to our rainy-day fund.

2. I am a solid Constitutional, Christian Conservative who believes in the principle of life and liberty for all. I believe life begins at conception, and while a woman may have control over her own body, she is also responsible for the new life she is carrying. All Lives Matter.

3. I understand the sense of pride and community rural schools represent. However, enticing teachers to live and work in these small towns will get more and more difficult. I think it is incumbent upon legislators and school officials to consider new educational models for rural kids that may not involve a live teacher in every classroom.

4. The legislature must consider the wisdom and feasibility of maintaining the state-run psychiatric hospital in its current location. Exploring options in other cities near existing medical facilities with more access to labor pools of medical staff would be worth studying.

5. A constituent asked me to work with him on getting approval for disabled/elderly hunters to use crossbows for big game hunting. I hope to help get this new law passed.