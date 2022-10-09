HOUSE DISTRICT 52

Jenna Martin - D

Age and place of birth: 38, Missoula

Home: Billings

Occupation: Writer and photographer

Family: My husband and I have three children, ages 7, 5 and 2.5.

Education: Bachelor’s in Health & Kinesiology, Bachelor’s in Psychology, Masters in Psychiatric Rehabilitation.

Past employment: Worked at the Billings Psychiatric Hospital for several years, as well as the Mental Health Center and Rimrock Foundation. Volunteered at the Crisis Center, The HUB, Riverstone Health, and various shelters around town.

Military: None

Political experience: None

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana; Montana Conservation Voters; Montana Federation of Public Employees.

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: 1822 Lost Creek Rd. Billings, MT 59101

c.) Phone number: 406-794-5828

1. Top priority for the revenue surplus should be addressing Montana’s housing crisis. At least $500 million should go to investing in a universal housing program. This would lower our rates of crime and drug use while also stabilizing the housing and rental markets.

Another $125 million should go to subsidizing childcare. The cost of childcare has skyrocketed within recent years and without reliable, affordable childcare, parents have no choice but to remain locked out of the workforce.

Other significant amounts should be directed to free school lunch programs, funding mental health resources and preventing the closure of elderly care facilities.

2. Abortion is healthcare. Period. A woman’s healthcare decisions should be between her and her doctor. At no point should that freedom be taken away. If we really want to lower abortion rates in Montana, we need to expand comprehensive sex education and access to birth control. Yes, I would continue to allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses.

3. For years, teachers have been underpaid and overworked. They’ve had to pay out of pocket for classroom supplies and more recently have been expected to implement additional virtual teaching options with no added support. Add in the housing crisis and student loans and it’s no wonder we’re in a teacher shortage.

As a state we can offer subsidized housing and loan forgiveness in exchange for teaching in our most underserved areas. We can also choose to fully fund schools so that teachers never have to dip into their own pockets for critical supplies.

4. The current condition of our state hospital is a direct result of a governor who views people with mental illness as less deserving of quality care. In order to stabilize the state hospital we need to prioritize the hiring of well-trained, qualified staff and work towards regaining accreditation, which would also regain our access to millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding.

In addition, we need well-funded and functional mental health programs within our communities. This will ensure people have access to intervention options before their conditions worsen to a point of emergency or long term placement.

5. Our current housing crisis affects every aspect of our lives in Montana. Our seniors are being taxed out of their homes, our young people can’t afford rent and our healthcare and education professionals are moving out of state. It is impossible to maintain a thriving workforce when no one can afford to live here.

In the legislature I would work to repeal HB259, which did away with essential housing ordinances required in new construction. I’d work with our local municipalities to find creative zoning solutions, and work with fellow legislatures to increase protections for renters and mobile home owners.