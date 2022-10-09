HOUSE DISTRICT 57

Thomas E. Flanagan — D

Age and place of birth: 30, Columbus, Montana

Home: Absarokee

Occupation: Project Manager

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and German, Pacific Lutheran University 2014; Recipient Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship 2014-2015; Master’s Degree in European Studies, Georgetown University, 2019

Past employment: Flanagan’s Diamond J Ranch, Inc., Lufthansa, Goethe-Institute USA

Political experience: None. I am excited to be jumping in now. I think we need many more people to do so.

b.) Address: PO Box 766, Absarokee, MT 59001

c.) Phone number: 406-321-2605

1. Legislators must be responsible stewards as well as visionaries dedicated to a prosperous future for Montana and its citizens. Public education in Montana needs more state attention now and greater vision for the future. We would be wise to use this surplus to address pressing needs in education and housing. Teacher salaries in Montana are dismally low. We also are in desperate need of housing for critical workers, such as teachers and health care professionals, who cannot find a place to live in rural communities. Kick starting these large-scale projects with this surplus would be money well-invested in Montana’s future.

2. Yes. I am pro-choice. 1) No government should legislate the use of anyone’s body. 2) The Montana Constitution guarantees our right to privacy, which includes personal and medical autonomy. In Montana, we’ve been through this discussion before in the 1999 Armstrong v. State decision. I will not support a full ban on abortion rights in Montana, and I don’t think most people in our state do. I am in favor of women having the resources, information, and support they need to make healthy decisions, but the state cannot make those decisions for them.

3. Rural public education in Montana is in crisis. OPI must work FOR students, teachers, and communities, not advocate policies harmful to student success. We are good at innovation in Montana, and it is sorely needed right now. Some districts have taken out-of-the box action, for example, implementing 4-day school weeks. This could serve to attract teachers to rural places, but it won’t be the whole answer. Here’s the bottom line: We cannot have the lowest average starting teacher pay in the nation paired with unaffordable housing. Doing the minimum for our students does not bode well for our future.

4. Montana must fully fund rural mental health programs, including those related to schools, telehealth, and local options for obtaining care. To stabilize these services, we need to develop local, adequately funded options for mental health care, both outpatient and inpatient. We cannot continue to ship people off to an underfunded, understaffed, under regulated state facility. The tragic results speak for themselves. We need to address the current situation and pivot to increasing local capacity to deal with mental health needs locally.

5.There are many issues that need critical attention, but it often comes down to the use of resources. I would work to introduce laws or practices that would not allow legislators to use state resources to advocate for or against LOCAL ballot issues, such as school board bond issues. All citizens are free to take part in the democratic process on all levels, but elected officials have no business using the power we give them to persuade or dissuade citizens to vote yes or no on any issue. That is the decision of each voter. We elect individuals to do our collective work, not to tell us how to vote.