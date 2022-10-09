HOUSE DISTRICT 58

Judith Gregory — D

Age and place of birth: 78, Elgin Illinois

Home: Red Lodge

Occupation: Retired

Family: husband and three adult children: One lives in Red Lodge, one in Livingston

Education: BA, MBA

Past employment: Financial executive at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston

Military: none

Political experience: Active in Democratic politics, no previous office

Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees

Ways voters can contact you:

a.) Email:

b.) Address: PO Box 525, Red Lodge 59068

c.) Phone number:

d.) Web page: Facebook page, Judith Gregory for HD58

1. Restore the budget cuts to Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes. Several nursing homes have ceased operation because reimbursement does not keep up with costs. Apply to tax incentives to increase the availability and affordability of housing. Repass legislation for such incentives, which Governor Gianforte vetoed. We have a huge housing problem in our state. Apply balance to support childcare programs and infrastructure needs.

2. Yes and yes. Montana proudly has a right to privacy in its constitution. Legislating women’s private medical and family decisions is a huge intrusion by the state into the private lives of women and families.

3. Our teacher salaries are the lowest in the nation, that explains a lot of the shortage. The state should provide more financial assistance to localities to address this problem. Also guarantee autonomy for individual school boards to assist and encourage teachers. Provide tuition assistance at state universities to those willing to become teachers for a period of years.

4. Begin by understanding exactly what happened and develop remedies to address and be sure nothing like this happens again. Understand what it takes to reinstate federal assistance and do it. Care about our mental health programs and work to be sure they are adequate.

5. It is vital to renew the state’s Expanded Medicaid program, which is up for renewal in 2023. About 100,000 people are covered by this program to receive health care. It not only helps to keep our population healthy, it also alleviates stress on our hospitals, which often would be providing care in costly emergency situations.