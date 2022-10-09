Brad Barker — R

Office sought: Representative for House District 58

Political party: Republican

Age and place of birth: 50, Altus, Oklahoma

Home: Luther

Occupation: Mergers and acquisition consulting

Family: My wife, Carla, is a veterinarian. We have four children with two in college and two at home.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point; Masters in Military Studies from the Marine Corps University; and a Master’s in Public Policy Management from Georgetown University

Past employment: Chief Operating Officer, Teton County School District, Wyoming from 2014 to 2016. Ranch hand and large animal veterinary practice employee until leaving for West Point at 17 years old.

Military: Served as a United States Army Aviation Officer from 1994 to 2014 in various command and staff positions up through Aviation Battalion Task Force Commander in Afghanistan. Served multiple tours in peacekeeping, contingency and combat operations in Afghanistan, the Balkans, Iraq and Korea. Master Army Aviator qualified in the UH-1 (Huey), OH-58A/C (Kiowa), AH-64A (Apache) and AH-64D (Longbow).

Political experience: None

Endorsements:

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 134, Roberts, MT 59070

c.) Phone number: 406-426-1034

d.) Web page:

1) Some, significant, portion of the surplus should go back to taxpayers with the remainder used to pay down debt to reduce the burden on future generations; address cost increases caused by inflation and identified in the Governor’s budget; address issues with the state’s mental health programs, if additional funding is merited; and, explore opportunities for more long-term tax relief like property tax relief for the elderly and others on fixed incomes.

2) Judicial activism has increased bitterness by preventing the public debate necessary to come to consensus on this issue. Roe allowed states to ban abortions after viability (24 weeks) except to save the mother. I agree with Roe that the right to privacy does not include the unfettered right to end human life. Because of the Armstrong ruling, any change in Montana will, likely, require amending the State Constitution. I would support a ballot initiative to ban abortion after 15 weeks except in cases rape and incest and to save the mother. We should also help mothers who choose life.

3) K-12 education is one of the most important things that we do as a society. We must innovate to improve student success following graduation while continuing to protect parental rights. Initiatives to better attract, retain, compensate, train and house teachers should address shortages. Remaining budget neutral requires increasing efficiency and effectiveness in other areas like accountability, continuing to transition from “seat time” to proficiency-based accreditation rules, expanding Digital Academy, exploring larger class sizes above 2nd grade, addressing transportation costs for students to attend classes at neighboring schools and expanding public-private partnerships for hands on career and technical education intern programs.

4) We must address the mental health crisis by resolving deficiencies at Warm Springs and exploring options and investments in regional mental health care facilities. Regional facilities could improve patient outcomes with closer proximity to their families while expanding workforce availability and increasing the federal match to reduce the burden on Montana taxpayers.

5. Improve the regulatory framework and transparency in the energy and housing approval process. Creating a stable and predictable environment for development in these areas is essential for addressing two of the largest drivers of inflation now and in the future. This includes reviewing the functions and performance of the Public Service Commission and regulatory impediments to enable abundant, reliable, and affordable market-based energy and housing. These strategic efforts will help all Montanans keep more of what they earn.