HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Ruth Weissman — D

Age and place of birth: 68, Stuttgart, Germany

Home: 173 Mill Creek East Fork Rd, Livingston

Occupation: Retired

Family: Married to Walt Weissman. Two children, one grandchild

Education: Doctorate in psychology

Past employment: Professor, Wesleyan University

Military: None

Political experience: None

Endorsements: Montana Conservation Voters

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 1956, Livingston, MT 59047

c.) Phone number: 406-333-9502

d.) Web page: Ruth for Montana HD 59 (ruthweissmanforhd59.com)

1. Taxpayers work hard and government should spend very responsibly. It is tempting, when there is a surplus to spend everything in the bank. But, I recommend we set half of the surplus aside to be used when we have a surprise shortfall or unique opportunity (e.g., new federal match funding). The remaining surplus should be used for protecting our Montana way of life by investing in affordable housing, healthcare and childcare, to ensure individual and community prosperity; preserving large tracts of open land for public use; and supporting our seniors with property tax relief and by improving nursing home access.

2. In the ideal world, there would be no unplanned pregnancies and there would be no need for medical emergency abortions to save a woman’s life. Nobody “wants” to have an abortion. But we don’t live in an ideal world. I respect all sides on this issue, as people are speaking from their hearts, which is the very reason we should not force our own beliefs on others. I support and trust Montana women to decide wisely what is best for them and their families. As Representative, I will defend our rights to reproductive healthcare and the privacy of medical records.

3. Some see Public Education as an expense; I see it as an investment in our kids, our families, and our economy. Good education pays big dividends for everyone: better jobs, greater productivity, more family stability. Qualified, caring teachers are the key, and we should recognize that we pay teachers less than most other states. The legislature just granted a small increase, but we must pay more. To recruit teachers into rural communities, I suggest that anyone who gets certified in a Montana college or university receives their tuition back if they teach in a listed rural community for 5 years.

4. The hospital is a critical resource for our state. But addressing the hospital’s issues should be a part of a complete reassessment of mental health support in our state. Our communities suffer from the highest suicide rate in the nation. This must stop. It is unconscionable that we have a billion-dollar surplus, while failing to provide quality mental health services to our communities. I have spent my career improving public mental health and know that mental health problems affect all families, whether “Red” or “Blue.” I will work across the aisle to improve how we address our mental health crisis.

5. We’ve been infected by a terrible virus. No, I’m not talking about COVID; I’m talking about national politics. We’ve stopped seeing one another as neighbors; now everything is “Red” or “Blue.” This can’t go on. If you will allow me to work for you, I will create a program where legislators with opposite views have dinners in each other’s homes. No politics; instead, talk of kids, football, hunting and fishing, recipes, life. It’s time to restore our Montana values and recognize that we have more in common than what divides us. Will it work? Maybe not. But it’s worth trying.