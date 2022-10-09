HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Marty Malone — R

Age and place of birth: 73

Home: Pray, Montana

Occupation: Rancher

Family: Married to Gayleen, we have two adult children, four grandchildren

Education: BS Montana State University, Agricultural Business

Past employment: Park County Commissioner, Park County MSU Extension Agent

Military: None

Political experience: Arrowhead School Board, Park County Commissioner, Montana Legislator

Endorsements: Farm Bureau, Shooting Sports Association, Montanans for Limited Government

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 152, Pray, MT 59065

c.) Phone number: 406-223-1302

e.) Facebook @maloneforhd59

1. The money should be returned to the people of Montana. This revenue surplus likely came from the COVID Relief Money. If it is left in the treasury there will be many attempts to spend the money and therefore expand state government which I oppose.

2. I am opposed to abortion except for rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

3. Montana School Boards have jurisdiction over salaries paid within their district. In our history, rural schools provided incentives to teach at rural schools including housing and school loan reimbursement. Rural schools need liberty to use unique methods of salary and housing to attract teachers.

4. In general, I am in favor of community-based health care. However, these patients require specialized care not available from the local health care system. One option that has been raised is the use of State-Owned housing for employees. It is important that the State of Montana care for these patients and the employees.

5. I am concerned with the zoning in Montana. I am especially concerned with Commissioner initiated zoning. A vote by two individuals on the commission can drastically impact rural Montana. With Montana’s current population, commission members voting on zoning may be from an incorporated town and not be impacted by their decision. Irrigated agriculture is very important to ranch profitability. It is imperative that the legislature ensure that water right holders be able to divert water from Montana streams.