HOUSE DISTRICT 60

Laurie Bishop — D

Age and place of birth: 52, in Rochester, Montana

Home: 211 S. Yellowstone St, Livingston

Occupation: Community Health Coordinator

Family: Married to Storrs Bishop for 30 years, three children aged 25, 22 and 18

Education: BA in sociology from Syracuse University

Past employment: Former director of Montana Afterschool Alliance and worked at OPI under the Denise Juneau administration on Graduation Matters Montana

Military: NA

Political experience: Served in state legislature since 2017

Endorsements: MCV, PPAMT, Montanans, for Choice, AFL-CIO, Montana Rural Voters Action Fund

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: 211 S. Yellowstone St., Livingston, MT

c.) Phone number: 406-223-1122

d.) Web page: NA

1. A part of the reason we have this surplus is a failure to fully fund needed services at levels that not only meet the needs of Montana’s citizens, but secure and retain a skilled workforce to carry out the work. We should use these funds to address the critical needs our state has at the moment - workforce housing, child care for working families and needed mental health system improvement. Lastly, let’s provide some needed property tax relief.

2. Montanans have repeatedly voiced their desire to protect personal freedoms. This includes keeping the government out of the exam room and letting all Montanans control their personal health care decisions. Our constitution recognizes this right through the privacy provisions and I will protect this right with my votes, including allowing citizens to access the care they need through mail and telehealth.

3. Money alone will not solve the teacher shortage problem, but it needs to be at least part of the solution. Properly funding schools ensures that teachers get a fair and competitive wage, but also provides assurance that they’ll have the resources and materials needed to help their students be successful. Additionally, we need to repair the harms done in many communities to the trust and appreciation for our educators. And we need to work in partnership with them to address the mental and behavioral needs of their students, which will have a positive impact on their shared educational communities.

4. The needs of the state hospital are clearly critical. We need accountability, leadership and commitment from the executive branch to tackle the full scope of needs. This includes the urgency of problems at the state hospital and also the mental health system statewide. As mentioned above, the availability of surplus funds should in part be focused on this problem. Similar to educators, those working in this system need competitive wages that attract and retain employees, as well as the supporting resources to help them properly do their job.

5. The 2021 legislative session brought a record number of attacks on our independent judiciary. I will continue to advocate for a clear separation of powers and resist threats to the independent judiciary that Montana values.