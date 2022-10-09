SENATE DISTRICT 22

Terry Dennis — D

Age and place of birth: 70, Huron, South Dakota

Home: Billings

Occupation: Retired physician

Family: My wife and five grown daughters

Education: Medical and graduate school

Past employment: Private practice, Saint Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, Indian Health Service

Military: None

Political experience: Ran for House District 44 in 2020

Endorsements: Did not seek endorsements

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address:

c.) Phone number: 406 860 2168

1. Lack of affordable housing, and childcare is having a negative effect on the growth of the Montana. Encouraging workers and young families to stay or move to Montana is essential to our economy. Mental health services including the State Hospital are inadequate and degrading the Montana quality of life. Property tax relief for fixed and low income homeowners is bipartisan need.

2. Yes. Government has no business restricting freedoms promoted by a small segment of the population to the detriment of the citizens of Montana.

3. Professional shortages in rural areas result from many factors. Programs to train local people to serve as teachers combined with salaries that are commensurate with the cost of living are two interventions. Local groups that impinge an educator conducting his/her job in responsible manner will certainly drive people from their jobs.

4. The Governor is the Executive of the State and it is his responsibility to identify the weaknesses at the hospital, propose potential solutions and communicate that to the legislature in a timely manner (before the session starts). The Legislature should provide oversight, hold the Executive accountable, and modify laws and budgets to give the Executive the ability and resources to execute an effective correction action plan. Medicare exclusion is no doubt costing Montana thousands of dollars daily.

5. The main issue facing the Montana legislature and state is to strengthen the center of the political landscape. This will require people from both parties being willing to work on “kitchen table” issues and not be diverted into endless culture wars that will never be resolved and only promote anger and dysfunction. I will work to strengthen the center (from the perspective of the Democratic Party to be sure) but to get effective pragmatic things done for Montana.