SENATE DISTRICT 24

Elijah Tidswell – R

Age and place of birth: 18, Billings

Home: Billings

Occupation: Student

Military: N/A

Education: Billings Senior High

Past employment: Political Organizer and Voter Registration Advocate

Political experience: N/A

Endorsements: Montanans For Limited Government

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 20425, Billings MT 59104

c.) Phone number: 406-671-3066

1. Right now in our state, we have so many projects that this money could go towards to benefit everyday Montanans. For example, improving and fixing our infrastructure, especially after some of the disasters that occurred over the summer. Or, investing in our public safety at a time when crime is skyrocketing here in the Magic City and in communities across Montana. These two issues are at the top of the list of voters I have spoken with and I absolutely agree that the money should be spent in these areas.

2. In Montana, the right to an abortion is protected by our constitution as the state Supreme Court has ruled on several occasions. While the issue of medication being shipped in the mail is still being fought in the courts, there is not much the legislature can do on either of these issues at this point. With that being stated, I don’t believe these issues should be a determination in races related to the legislative branch because it is simply not within our power to decide.

3. Over the last 2 years, the legislature and Governor Gianforte have worked together to increase teacher pay across the state, however, neighboring states are still ahead of us. In order to make sure that our extraordinary teachers stay here in Montana, we need to continue the trend that was set in the 2021 legislative session and raise teacher pay. Doing this will make sure that our educators are being fairly compensated for the amount of work they put in and assist in keeping them here in the Treasure State.

4. The issue of funding for our state psychiatric hospital is yet another great example of where our surplus could be used. While it would only be a short-term solution to keep our mental health care infrastructure running, it would give the leaders of our state more time to work out the details of long-term funding solutions and make sure that one of our most vulnerable communities is receiving the care they deserve.

5. One of the biggest issues facing Montana is our rising crime rates, more specifically a rise in human trafficking crime. This is an issue that whether red, blue, or purple we can all agree, something must be done. My goal, when elected, is to secure the funds to hire more trafficking officers and invest in education surrounding this issue so that we can discover the root causes and put an end to it. While there have been massive strides to defeat trafficking in the last few years, we shouldn’t stop until this version of modern-day slavery is completely obliterated.