SENATE DISTRICT 30

John Esp — R

Age and place of birth: 70, Bozeman

Home: Near Big Timber, Montana

Occupation: Carpenter / Cabinet Maker, Retired

Family: Married to Stoney, 49 years, grown children and grandchildren

Education: Attended MSU, Bozeman

Past employment: Self-employed businessman

Military: None

Political experience: Church Boards, High School Board, Hospital Board, County Planning Board, Museum Board, Montana Legislature the majority of the time since 2001.

Endorsements: I don’t actively seek endorsements.

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: Box 1024, Big Timber, Montana 59011

c.) Phone number: 406-932-5662

d.) Web page: Senator John Esp on Facebook, espformontana.com

1. If the surplus is one-time money, then it should be spent on one time problems and not for ongoing programs. I think there is an opportunity to address some of the long term problems facing Montana taxpayers. Among these are Infrastructure at the State Hospital and Prison, and negotiating fixes to the public retirement systems. Most do not know, the taxpayers are constitutionally on the hook for the costs of the pensions in perpetuity. We need a reasoned approach, on a proportional basis, to one-time tax rebates for the people who actually paid the taxes in the last two years.

2. Anyone that knows me, knows I have a long history of supporting the lives of all children, born and unborn. I have held this position both in and out of the Legislature. I have consistently voted pro-life. That being said, I recognize that I have constituents and friends who think differently than I do about this issue. That’s a part of who we are as people. Barring a passage of a Constitutional Amendment by the voters, or until the Montana courts view the abortion debate differently, or a federal court intervenes, little will change in Montana on this issue.

3. Earlier in my legislative tenure I was much more intimately involved with school funding and school policy than I am now. So for what it’s worth, I believe that individual school districts and school boards determine who they hire and they negotiate how much to pay their staff. That is how it should be. The state is tasked with making sure each student in Montana has an equal opportunity to a quality education. The Legislature can tinker on the margins to help with teacher recruitment but it really is a matter of local control and the wishes of local taxpayers.

4. I’ve spent most of my adult life advocating for those suffering serious mental health illnesses. The problems that recently surfaced at the State Hospital have been decades in the making, and will need skilled leadership to move the program in a positive direction. Unfortunately in the recent past no one in government has done much beyond lip service for these families. It’s time to step up. I’m encouraged the current administration is leading in a new direction, to provide a better place for the patients and their families. The Legislature needs to provide the resources to make that happen.

5. School districts are having a terrible time hiring bus drivers. As a result bus routes are being shortened or curtailed altogether, and Montana families and children are paying the price. We need push back against overzealous regulation. A driver shouldn’t need to be able to repair his or her bus. In the event of a breakdown, drivers need to know how to call a tow truck, and how to safely get the children in their charge to where they need to go. I will work with the Montana Congressional delegation and our Department of Transportation on this problem.