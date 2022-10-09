SENATE DISTRICT 30

Jamie L. Isaly — D

Age and place of birth: 61, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Home: 27 Quinn Creek Road, Bozeman

Occupation: Retired Teacher, Small Business Owner

Family: Married happily for 39 years; 3 Children, 6 Grandchildren

Education: Through 10th grade in Pittsburgh; Graduated High School as a junior, Dubois, Wyoming; B.S. in Industrial Arts 1984-Montana State University; second Degree in Technology Education/Teaching Certification 1990- Montana State University

Past employment: I have worked in various capacities over the years:

Worked on a Ranch before and while attending college.

Also worked in the construction field during that time period.

Owned a Construction Company 1885-1991

Teacher for 30 plus years at Livingston School District 1991 - 2021

Adjunct teacher for MSU Education Department 2015 - 2018

Currently own a small business (Golden Willow Gardens)

Military: NA

Political experience: None

Endorsements: MFPE - Montana Federation of Public Employees; Montana AFL-CIO - American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: PO Box 1982 Livingston, MT 59047

c.) Phone number: (406) 209-2568

1. It is important to first establish why there is a revenue surplus, where that revenue came from, and if that revenue surplus is sustainable, or a one time occurrence. That said, we have a lot of needs in Montana that ultimately require funding. Affordable housing, mental health services, education, and child care are all in need of a financial boost. Also because of the rapidly increasing property values in Montana some property tax relief might be in order. However that would be a very short term fix to an issue that needs to be addressed in the next session.

2. In Montana our rights to privacy, including what we do medically with our bodies, is an important aspect of our constitution. The privacy clause in our constitution is just as important today as it was when it was put forth during the Constitution Convention in 1972. The freedom to choose is a constitutional right, and should remain that way. Everybody’s situation is unique, with circumstances that are different. The majority of Montanans agree that choice is a right, why would we not honor that in the legislature. I would not prevent abortion medication from being shipped to a Montana address.

3. Having been a teacher for 30+ years, this issue is important to me. The lack of pay, the increased workload, higher cost of living (especially housing), all make it difficult to choose education as a career path. We have to increase the pay, especially at the starting level. We also have to develop some sort of incentives, perhaps through child care, or housing subsidies of some kind. This of course requires additional funding, which ultimately comes down to how we currently fund education in the state, and how we might develop a funding structure that really invests in our youth.

4. Taking a close look at how the State got into this situation becomes paramount. It is hard to fix something without determining what is broken. How did the MSH get to this state in 2 years, where did the lack of oversight occur, and what actions are currently taking place to correct the situation? The 2 page August 2022 action plan posted on their website offers little information, and does not address the fiscal situation at all. Obviously the state needs to make the hospital solvent, and operating successfully again. Perhaps with some of the surplus money available, but why?

5. Lack of affordable housing continues to come up as a top issue for Montana, and one that really needs addressed. It is a complex issue that cannot be solved with a silver bullet. We have to take a multi-pronged approach. I will work hard to research all of the avenues we might use to solve the problem. This might include proposing more funding into workforce housing projects, and subsidizing low income residents, or providing low no-interest loans to private developers and nonprofit organizations that build affordable homes for rent or purchase. This all requires funding, which requires some Montana creativity.