State senator pens letter to voters urging a no-vote for Park City school bonds

The ballots are out for a new $14 million bond proposal for Park City Schools, but that’s not all local voters got in their mailboxes on Wednesday. Senate District 29 Rep. David Howard sent a letter from his capitol office dated Sept. 6, the day before the bond ballots were sent out, urging voters to reject the bonds.

He pointed to the total price tag of the elementary and high school bonds and price inflation as the reason property owners should vote “no.”

“With inflation the last two years, our property taxes without the school bond will already go up more than most can afford,” Howard wrote. “Then add the unknown costs due to inflation of almost doubling our present property values, the cost of gas, other living expenses, and this will over-burden everyone. It may also force those on a fixed income out of their homes."

Howard added that the school board needs to rethink their approach and do the minimum needed in the next few years until inflation and taxes are under control.

The ballots propose two 30-year bonds for Park City’s elementary and high school districts at $5,075,000 and $9,425,000 respectively to build a new, separate high school and renovate the current building. Previous bonds have been attempted by the district over the past two decades to address the increasing student population but have all failed due to voter hesitancy to raise property taxes.

School District 5 Superintendent Dan Grabowska said he had received a copy of the letter himself and that he had never seen anything like it before.

“I have had elected officials disagree with a bond or mill vote before and put a ‘vote no’ sign in their yard,” he said in an email to the Gazette. “But I have never had one use his/her official office to actively campaign against one.”

Other residents who received these letters questioned their legality, given Thompson’s position as a state representative, the letter featuring his state capitol letterhead and the fact that the vote concerns the school district rather than the senate district.

Deputy Director of Legal Services Jaret Coles said Howard didn’t violate any ethics laws as a legislator under the Rules of Conduct For Public Officers and Public Employees due to the different definitions and rules for "public officers” or “public employees" rather than legislators.

He added that a complaint could be pursued by the Legislative Ethics Committee when they meet in January for the next Legislative session. But, as a termed-out senator after this year, this would not apply to Howard.

Howard said he alone paid to print and send the letters rather than utilizing state resources. He also admitted that he had focused more on statewide issues as a legislator in recent years rather than more local concerns like the public schools.

"I know they need help," he said. "But with property taxes and inflation being what they are, I just don't think this is what the property owners need. This is not the time."

Grabowska said the school district’s board of trustees intends to write a letter to Howard addressing the letter.

“Senator Howard is always welcome to come see our needs for himself. He would see we have been doing more than ‘the minimum’ to keep our schools in excellent shape,” Grabowska said. “I personally think our students are worth more than just doing ‘the minimum’ for.”