BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday activated the state's emergency plan due to what he called a crippling snowstorm that closed major highways and had farmers and ranchers bracing for huge crop and livestock losses.
"The extraordinary intensity of this early winter storm threatens to test the limits of local response capabilities across a large portion of our state," Burgum said of the plan that places on standby all agency resources, including the National Guard, to respond to weather-related emergencies.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon.
The October storm already has dumped more than a foot of snow on Bismarck, the state capital. The National Weather Service reports 13.2 inches of snow fell in Bismarck as of late Friday morning. Jamestown has a report of 14 inches.