Emily Tschetter — Senior Platinum

Parents: Marc and Melissa Tschetter

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Boulder Elementary

Future Plans: I will be attending University of Montana and majoring in journalism with a pre-law focus.

Teacher: My history teacher in eighth grade, Mr. Jensen, was a great positive influence in my relatively tumultuous middle school years. He made the classroom environment a safe space for nerds like me, plus he was a wonderful musical inspiration due to his incredible drumming skills.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I am somewhat mathematically challenged, so I knew I probably would not be in the running for valedictorian, but I wanted to participate in a program that would be similar proof of my academic rigor and reflect on the growth I experienced during high school.

Magnum Opus: I created a playable, quality cello from a white body with my cello teacher that I can use for the rest of my life in my musical studies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0