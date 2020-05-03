Emma Martinsen — Senior Platinum

Parents: Samuel and Georgie Martinsen

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Saipan Community School, Highland Elementary

Future Plans: Eventually I want to become a lawyer, but as of right now I will most likely go to a military prep school and then to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Teacher: Mrs. Pfeifle is not only an excellent teacher but you can tell that she cares about her students and she's willing to help them.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I have always wanted to challenge myself academically, and this pushed me to continue to do that.

Magnum Opus: My topic is dealing with Agent Orange, a chemical that was used in the Vietnam War. My dad was stationed on Okinawa after the war and most likely came in contact with it and was affected by it.

