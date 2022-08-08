2 John Mayer flood benefit shows livestreamed to raise extra money

After three of his fund-raising shows sold out in minutes earlier this month, Montana rocker John Mayer added live-streaming for two of the shows to raise even more money.

Mayer is playing the shows at the relatively small Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston with proceeds going to the Park County Community Fund.

The news that Mayer would be playing the shows in such a small, intimate venue set off a firestorm of excitement, both for Mayer's solo show on Sunday, Aug. 21 and for the guests he was bringing along. The shows kicked off on Monday, Aug. 8 with Bob Weir, founding member of the Grateful Dead and Mayer's band mate in Dead and Company. Comedian Dave Chappelle will join Mayer on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Tickets sold out almost instantly. But now there's another option. There was a live stream of the Aug. 8 concert with Weir and the Aug. 21 solo show will also be streamed. Livestream tickets are $20 each, and there are additional ticket packages that include exclusive T-shirts and an show poster.

Livestream tickets are available at nugs.net/risefortheriver. Mayer, who lives in Paradise Valley, has been outspoken in an attempt to raise money for relief efforts following the June 13 historic flooding of Yellowstone River.