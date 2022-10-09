 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2022 High Plains Book Awards announced

  • 0
101_Cover_New.jpg MT Historical Society.jpg

"A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society" was awarded twice at the High Plains Book Awards. 

 Courtesy photo

Five Montanans, three Coloradans and two Canadians were among the winners in 12 categories chosen from 294 nominated works in the 2022 High Plains Book Awards.

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Billings, on Saturday, Oct. 8, and simultaneously on the High Plains Book Awards website and on social media.

Other award winners this year hailed from Wyoming, Nebraska and New York. The criteria for the awards require that the literary works reflect life on the High Plains or that the author resides in the region.

Here is a complete list of winners in the 12 categories:

9781611882995.jpg

Billings resident Craig Lancaster won the High Plains Book Award for Fiction for his book "And It Will Be a Beautiful Life."
  • Art and Photography: “Bison: Portrait of an Icon,” by Audrey Hall, of Livingston, Montana, and Chase Reynolds Ewald, of Northern California. 
  • Children’s Book: “Dear Peter, Dear Ulla,” by Barbara Nickel, of Yarrow, British Columbia.
  • Creative Nonfiction: “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood,” by Julian Rubinstein, of Denver, Colorado. 
  • Fiction: “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life,” by Craig Lancaster, of Billings, Montana. 
  • First Book: “Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice,” by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys, of Brooklyn, New York. 
  • Indigenous Writer: “20.12m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis,” by Arnolda Dufour Bowes, of Dalmeny, Saskatchewan. 
  • Medicine and Science: “Wild Rescues: A Paramedic's Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton,” by Kevin Grange, of Jackson, Wyoming. 
  • Nonfiction: “A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Ferris, of Helena, Montana. 
  • Poetry: “The Track the Whales Make: New and Selected Poems,” by Marjorie Saiser, of Lincoln, Nebraska. 
  • Short Stories: “Site Fidelity,” by Claire Boyles, of Loveland, Colorado. 
  • Woman Writer: “The Stone Sister,” by Caroline Patterson, of Missoula, Montana.
  • Young Adult: “Alone,” by Megan E. Freeman, of Berthoud, Colorado. 

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Stone Sister.jpg

"The Stone Sister" by Caroline Patterson won the Woman Writer prize at the High Plains Book Awards. 

A special prize that was introduced three years ago, the Big Sky Award, is for the overall best book by a Montana author. This year’s winner of that award was “A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Ferris. 

About the High Plains Book Awards

The High Plains Book Awards were established to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains including the states of Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. The Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are also represented.

Each nominated book was read by four different community volunteers for a total of over 200 readers. From the top three in each category, winners were then determined by a panel of judges with ties to the High Plains region comprising published writers, teachers and other experts in their fields.

Nominations will be accepted starting in January 2023 on highplainsbookawards.org.

High Plains Book Awards finalists reviewed

Here are reviews for the finalists in the High Plains Book Awards.

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'George Carlson: The American West' by Todd Wilkinson
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'George Carlson: The American West' by Todd Wilkinson

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Dear Peter, Dear Ulla' by Barbara Nickel
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Dear Peter, Dear Ulla' by Barbara Nickel

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Life and Deaths of Frankie D.' by Colleen Nelson
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Life and Deaths of Frankie D.' by Colleen Nelson

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Wild Rescues: A Paramedic’s Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton' by Kevin Grange
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Wild Rescues: A Paramedic’s Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton' by Kevin Grange

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Scenic Geology of Alberta: A Roadside Touring and Hiking Guide' by Dale Leckie
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Scenic Geology of Alberta: A Roadside Touring and Hiking Guide' by Dale Leckie

  • 0
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Alone' by Megan E. Freeman

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Undercover Book List' by Colleen Nelson
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Undercover Book List' by Colleen Nelson

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Bison: Portrait of an Icon' by Audrey Hall and Chase Reynolds Ewald
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Bison: Portrait of an Icon' by Audrey Hall and Chase Reynolds Ewald

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Jon Lodge: Fracture' by Brandon Reintjes and Gordon McConnell
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Jon Lodge: Fracture' by Brandon Reintjes and Gordon McConnell

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing,' by Jillian Horton, M.D.
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing,' by Jillian Horton, M.D.

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'When You Least Expect It' by Lorna Schultz Nicholson
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'When You Least Expect It' by Lorna Schultz Nicholson

  • 0
HIgh Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Ancestors: Indigenous Peoples of Western Canada in Historic Photographs' by Sarah Carter and Inez Lightning
Entertainment

HIgh Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Ancestors: Indigenous Peoples of Western Canada in Historic Photographs' by Sarah Carter and Inez Lightning

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Commendable Discretion: A Detective Novel of the Old West' by Juliana Hoolihan Clayton
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Commendable Discretion: A Detective Novel of the Old West' by Juliana Hoolihan Clayton

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'What If We Were Somewhere Else' by Wendy J. Fox
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'What If We Were Somewhere Else' by Wendy J. Fox

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Miraculous Sickness' by Ky Perraun
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Miraculous Sickness' by Ky Perraun

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice' by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice' by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Broken World' by Tom Vandel
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Broken World' by Tom Vandel

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: “Site Fidelity” by Claire Boyles
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: “Site Fidelity” by Claire Boyles

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Stone Sister' by Caroline Patterson
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Stone Sister' by Caroline Patterson

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Call of the Last Frontier: The True Story of a Woman’s Twenty-Year Alaska Adventure' by Melissa L. Cook
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Call of the Last Frontier: The True Story of a Woman’s Twenty-Year Alaska Adventure' by Melissa L. Cook

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood' by Julian Rubinstein
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood' by Julian Rubinstein

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Helmi’s Shadow: A Journey of Survival from Russia to East Asia and the American West' By David Horgan
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Helmi’s Shadow: A Journey of Survival from Russia to East Asia and the American West' By David Horgan

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘No One Dare Call Her a Liar’ by Larry Lee Kruckenberg
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘No One Dare Call Her a Liar’ by Larry Lee Kruckenberg

  • 0
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘And It Will Be a Beautiful Life’ by Craig Lancaster

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘20.12 m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis’ By Arnolda Dufour Bowes
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘20.12 m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis’ By Arnolda Dufour Bowes

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Daughter of the Morning Star: A Longmire Mystery’ by Craig Johnson
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Daughter of the Morning Star: A Longmire Mystery’ by Craig Johnson

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘The Track the Whales Make: New and Selected Poems’ by Marjorie Saiser
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘The Track the Whales Make: New and Selected Poems’ by Marjorie Saiser

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Kitotam’ by John McDonald
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Kitotam’ by John McDonald

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society’ by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Lambert
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society’ by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Lambert

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘No Way: An American Tao Te Ching’ by David Romtvedt
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘No Way: An American Tao Te Ching’ by David Romtvedt

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Let the Wild Grasses Grow’ by Kase Johnstun
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Let the Wild Grasses Grow’ by Kase Johnstun

  • 0
High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘awȃsis — kinky and dishevelled’ by Louise B. Halfe - Sky Dancer
Entertainment

High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘awȃsis — kinky and dishevelled’ by Louise B. Halfe - Sky Dancer

  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Smith's unreleased Prince documentary is set to 'finally see the light'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News