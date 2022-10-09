2022 High Plains Book Awards announced

Five Montanans, three Coloradans and two Canadians were among the winners in 12 categories chosen from 294 nominated works in the 2022 High Plains Book Awards.

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Billings, on Saturday, Oct. 8, and simultaneously on the High Plains Book Awards website and on social media.

Other award winners this year hailed from Wyoming, Nebraska and New York. The criteria for the awards require that the literary works reflect life on the High Plains or that the author resides in the region.

Here is a complete list of winners in the 12 categories:

Art and Photography : “Bison: Portrait of an Icon,” by Audrey Hall, of Livingston, Montana, and Chase Reynolds Ewald, of Northern California.

: “Bison: Portrait of an Icon,” by Audrey Hall, of Livingston, Montana, and Chase Reynolds Ewald, of Northern California. Children’s Book : “Dear Peter, Dear Ulla,” by Barbara Nickel, of Yarrow, British Columbia.

: “Dear Peter, Dear Ulla,” by Barbara Nickel, of Yarrow, British Columbia. Creative Nonfiction : “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood,” by Julian Rubinstein, of Denver, Colorado.

: “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood,” by Julian Rubinstein, of Denver, Colorado. Fiction : “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life,” by Craig Lancaster, of Billings, Montana.

: “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life,” by Craig Lancaster, of Billings, Montana. First Book : “Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice,” by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys, of Brooklyn, New York.

: “Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice,” by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys, of Brooklyn, New York. Indigenous Write r: “20.12m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis,” by Arnolda Dufour Bowes, of Dalmeny, Saskatchewan.

r: “20.12m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis,” by Arnolda Dufour Bowes, of Dalmeny, Saskatchewan. Medicine and Science : “Wild Rescues: A Paramedic's Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton,” by Kevin Grange, of Jackson, Wyoming.

: “Wild Rescues: A Paramedic's Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton,” by Kevin Grange, of Jackson, Wyoming. Nonfiction: “A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Ferris, of Helena, Montana.

“A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Ferris, of Helena, Montana. Poetry: “The Track the Whales Make: New and Selected Poems,” by Marjorie Saiser, of Lincoln, Nebraska.

“The Track the Whales Make: New and Selected Poems,” by Marjorie Saiser, of Lincoln, Nebraska. Short Stories : “Site Fidelity,” by Claire Boyles, of Loveland, Colorado.

: “Site Fidelity,” by Claire Boyles, of Loveland, Colorado. Woman Writer : “The Stone Sister,” by Caroline Patterson, of Missoula, Montana.

: “The Stone Sister,” by Caroline Patterson, of Missoula, Montana. Young Adult: “Alone,” by Megan E. Freeman, of Berthoud, Colorado.

A special prize that was introduced three years ago, the Big Sky Award, is for the overall best book by a Montana author. This year’s winner of that award was “A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts and Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” by the Montana Historical Society, Kirby Lambert and Tom Ferris.

About the High Plains Book Awards

The High Plains Book Awards were established to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains including the states of Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. The Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are also represented.

Each nominated book was read by four different community volunteers for a total of over 200 readers. From the top three in each category, winners were then determined by a panel of judges with ties to the High Plains region comprising published writers, teachers and other experts in their fields.

Nominations will be accepted starting in January 2023 on highplainsbookawards.org.