 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'A collaborative experience:' How Indigenous history helps Wendy Red Star spark a conversation
top story

'A collaborative experience:' How Indigenous history helps Wendy Red Star spark a conversation

  • 0
Catalogue Number 1949.73

"Catalogue Number 1975.73" by Wendy Red Star is a 2019 pigment print on archival paper from her Accession series.

 Photo courtesy Wendy Red Star

Nowadays, Wendy Red Star is a renowned visual artist. She just released “Delegation,” her first monograph, which gathers together pieces she’s been working on for nearly 20 years.

But it wasn’t always that way.

“When I was younger, I was obsessed with horses” Red Star remembered. “So I really thought that was going to be my life.”

She wasn’t totally wrong. Last year, Red Star debuted and exhibition called “Brings Good Horses.” In it, she sketched drawings of horses based on historical ledger drawings done by Plains Indians in the 19th Century. She colorized and transposed the sketches onto marbled paper. When all the pieces are put together, they look like a big quilt with horses on each square.

“Brings Good Horses” in emblematic of the work Red Star does. Her work is all about history, and the retelling and re-contextualization of it.

Hairy Alligator

Wendy Red Cloud's "Hairy Alligator, Akbaléaashíiupashku, (Lakota), 1860s, NMAI, 'In The Spirit Of Green Skin'" is part of her "Brings Good Horses" series. 

Red Star is a member of the Crow (Apsáalooke) tribe, and was born in Billings and raised on the nearby Crow Reservation.

People are also reading…

“It’s the foundation,” she said of Billings and the area she was raised in. “Everything comes from there. It comes from the culture and the community. Which is very much a part of Billings and all those areas around there.”

In some ways, Red Star was born into art. Her uncle, Kevin Red Star, is an acclaimed painter whose work usually focuses on Crow culture and history, a lot like his niece’s.

Still, she didn’t think of herself as an artist when she enrolled at Montana State University in Bozeman. After starting in graphic design, it was in a 3D foundations class that something finally connected for Red Star. She began to see art not as something static on a page, but as something that moved and could be transposed through time and space.

She graduated from MSU with a degree in sculpting, and left her mark on the school before she left. One of the first major works she did was a mixed media installation at MSU called “Interference.”

Interference

"Interference" was Wendy Red Star's mixed media installation while she was a student at Montana State University in 2004.

“Interference” started because Red Star realized how much she didn’t know about her own heritage. While she was in school at Hardin High School, “we never ever talked in history about anything having to do with the history of native people, let alone Crow people,” she said.

That changed at MSU. She began taking native studies courses.

“All these things started to click for me,” Red Star said. “I didn’t ever question why there was a Reservation. And learning that history got me interested in Crow history.”

That led to “Interference.” She began looking into former leaders of the Crow Nation, and came across Sits In The Middle Of The Land, who led the Crow people during the mid-1800s. He compared Crow land to the way they setup their tipis, by starting with four foundation poles and building up from there. He mapped out 38 million acres.

Looking into the historical expanse of Crow land, Red Star discovered that Bozeman, where she lived at the time, used to be Crow country.

“I got really excited,” she said. “It blew my mind that we roamed so much further than the boundaries of the reservation I grew up in.”

Inspired, she turned Sits In The Middle Of The Land’s metaphor into a reality, building a series of tipis out of lodgepole pines harvested from the Pryor Mountains.

1_Delegation_flat-front.jpg

The front cover of "Delegation," Wendy Red Star's debut monograph. 

“I wanted to celebrate the fact that [Bozeman] was Crow land,” she said.

It was what happened next that really sets Red Star apart. She set the installation up on campus, and it kept being knocked down.

“I got tired of it,” she said. “So I decided that I would sneak onto the football field and set it up, sort of my last installation on the 50 yard line… I was thinking about how sacred the land in a football stadium is for American culture.”

The photo of that exhibition is striking, decorated tipi poles placed right atop the Montana State University logo on the center of the school’s football field.

“There’s a lot of land acknowledgments happening now, which is great,” Red Star said. “This was sort of like an early version of a land acknowledgment.”

Four Generations.jpg

"Four Generations: Iikua Biluxbakush (Self Reliant, Amy Bright Wings Red Star) Báakoosh Kawiiléete (Kind to Everybody, Wallace Red Star) Baaeétitchish (One Who is Talented, Wendy Red Star) Apitebía (Sandhill Crane Woman, Beatrice Red Star Fletcher)" by Wendy Red Star, is a six-color lithography featuring different generations of her family, including herself. 

That piece became the blueprint for her career. Red Star works in various mediums. She sketches, sculpts, photographs; her work has involved enormous, site specific installations and smaller, more intimate work about her life.

But there’s one thing every project has in common, one thing that first showed up when she became inspired by Sits In The Middle Of The Land: research.

Red Star said that her work “has to do a lot with the sorts of things that pique my interest. Certain question that I have while I’m looking into Crow history. Photos will come up and I’ll notice something in the photo, and then I’ll start digging into that… And then it’s basically choosing a medium that best represents that.”

The Indian Congress

"The Indian Congress" is a 2021 mixed media installation by Wendy Red Star. 

Her work often includes historical images of real people. One of her biggest exhibitions was “Crow Peace Delegation to Washington in 1880,” where she cataloged a series of photos taken of six Crow chiefs who went to Washington to talk to President Rutherford B. Hayes. Red Star annotated the historic photos, explaining what the chiefs were wearing, and what their clothing and ornamentation meant.

“It’s an opportunity and a chance to fill in these gaps that are so important, and provide some sort of agency when I’m working with these historical objects,” she said.

But that history isn’t static. It’s moving, and Red Star’s work conveys how it still interacts with us today.

Delegation 'Apsáalooke Roses'

Wendy Red Star's "Apsáalooke Roses" is one of the pieces featured in her monograph "Delegation."

“Where I sit today, as a Crow person, I’m linking directly to the actions that happened within that photo,” Red Star said of “Crow Peace Delegation to Washington in 1880.”

“Those chiefs are going (to Washington) to fight for us to keep our Reservation where it is today. And that directly links to the very experience I had growing up,” she said. 

Red Star’s daughter Beatrice is also prominently featured in her work, a reminder of the future that can sometimes get lost in the types of deep examinations of the past Red Star likes to do.

“It’s a collaborative experience,” Red Star said. “Connecting these sorts of moments and time into the present to today, and hopefully the future.”

Red Star’s work usually sparks a conversation. That’s by design. Her art reaches from the past into this very moment, prompting viewers to examine themselves filtered through the lens Red Star has created.

“Delegation” should help with that. It’s her first monograph, term for book that’s dedicated to one single artist. The book combines Red Star’s examinations of Native American life and history with a series of stories and poems. Like a lot of Red Star’s work, the monograph is deeply collaborative, a combination of mediums and styles that exist to tell a single story.

Delegation essay

An essay by Julia Bryan Wilson that's featuring in Wendy Red Star's "Delegation."

“I wanted this book to be like another art project,” Red Star said. The essays are part of that. “I didn’t want it to be your standard sort of academic look at my work, but more personal. And that’s important, because my work is very personal.”

Delegation ribbons

Wendy Red Star's debut monograph, "Delegation," is out now. 

“Delegation” is published by “Aperture,” a magazine Red Star has guest edited. It’s also available at Billings bookstore This House of Books’ website.

Red Star went to grad school at UCLA, and now lives in Portland. But she’ll always be connected to Montana.

“I just want to make my community and my clan proud, and to do my part to do good things,” she said.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

At 92, Norrine the Outlaw Queen rides on

At 92, Norrine the Outlaw Queen rides on

Norrine the Outlaw Queen, whose country music has been an integral part of Billings' music scene since the 1940's, turns 92 next week. She's reflecting on a long life, well lived. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “The Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News