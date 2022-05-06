A real live wire: Billings artist Jon Lodge is embracing randomness

Jon Lodge’s art is dangerous. Literally.

“Don’t touch that, by the way. That’s about 500 volts,” he said, pointing to some exposed wires on one of his art pieces.

That lapse in safety warning was forgivable coming from Lodge, because he’s so electric, there’s a chance he doesn’t actually feel shocks. He’s all energy and noise and movement. There’s something almost preternatural about him. His white hair sticks strait up, and he seems incapable of standing still, preferring to bounce around his studio on Billings’ north side like a cross between an over-caffeinated child and a real, literal live wire. Sparks could fly off of him while he’s talking and it wouldn't be that surprising.

That shocking piece is called “Pulse/Spasm/Vapor - Spasm/Vapor/Pulse - Vapor/Pulse/Spasm.” It’s those three words as neon signs, overlaid on top of each other. The letters bleed into each other and become something else entirely. The piece changes depending on what angle it’s being looked at from.

“When you stack them together,” Lodge explained, “they scramble and randomize and form interesting shapes and patterns other than just the language.”

The work is a “visual experience,” Lodge said. “It’s neon that’s abstracted. It’s not necessarily giving you a message or information. It’s just the pure form of it. That’s what I’m after. There’s no message, there’s no narrative. And I’ve done it with a medium that’s meant to communicate directly.”

Lodge credits artist Jon Nyman as his "neon master technician." "[Nyman's] enthusiasm to explore new processes was instrumental in the creation of the sculptures," Lodge said.

That piece is one of several works of neon sculpture Lodge has been working on lately. Not many artists work in neon. For Lodge, abstract art isn’t just a term used to describe the finished piece. His process is abstraction, and his materials have to be abstract as well.

Next to the tubes filled with neon and xenon gasses, there are canvases that, at first glance, look like paintings.

Lodge calls them "constructions." He uses a base layer of gesso, a very basic type of paint that’s just a binder mixed with some sort of coloring agent, almost always something white. Lodge adds what he calls an “infrastructure of carbon particle substrate.”

He applies that substrate onto the canvas with a squirt bottle, controlling the viscosity to create different effects. It mixes with the gesso and creates “varying combinations of structure,” Lodge said, adding that the designs are “random but still within a grid.”

By examining the canvas up close, it becomes clear that the constructions are three dimensional. The substrate reacts with the gesso and makes splashes and shapes on the canvas that are intermittently thick, thin, small and enormous.

“There’s no hand in these,” Lodge said of the pieces. “There’s no technique necessary. It’s all based on viscosity and gravity and friction. It’s a planned random system.”

“A planned random system” is a pretty perfect encapsulation of what Lodge is trying to do with his work here. In fact, that word “random” comes up over and over again when talking to Lodge.

“Random means creativity,” he said. “Random means the miracle of things that happen that are beautiful and wonderful and fascinating and unknown and mysterious. If you try to control everything with your own mind, in your own head and your own technique, you get locked down to a certain structure.

Lodge’s ethos, of trying to create art that upsets and fights against traditional structures, sounds closer to that of an experimental musician than an artist. That’s intentional.

He’s got pieces named after jazz legends like Ornette Coleman and Charlie Parker. Lodge likes to listen to their music while he works. “I get a feeling from it,” he said.

But Lodge’s musical roots go deeper than that. After growing up in Red Lodge, he moved to Boston to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music to play the trumpet. “I didn’t have much brain power to pursue a whole bunch of different instruments,” he said, “but I had no problems playing trumpet.”

Despite that, Lodge let music go for around 25 years. But he’s coming back to it. “I’ve forgotten all of that musical stuff,” he said of his formal training. I’m just doing pure experimental electronic music. I’m working with sound.”

He doesn’t use a synthesizer. “This sound is pure electricity,” he said, while explaining his recent musical output.

Part of his art studio has been turned into a rehearsal space. It’s mostly amplifiers and distortion pedals. He uses a contact microphone to create “random, unbelievable, mind-boggling sounds,” as he put it.

“It’s like playing jazz,” he said. “We’re playing tight, but everything’s loose. You don’t know what’s going to happen next. You don’t have complete control.”

That theme of creating something just outside your control is a theme that runs through Lodge’s art, both music and physical.

This is abstract stuff. Lodge calls his work an examination of “this swirling mass of concepts and ideas that are interconnected.” It can be easy to get lost with Lodge’s art work, both in the intricacies of his work itself and the wild ideas idea and world it creates.

Billings may seem like a town that wouldn't always accept that. Yet it’s been Lodge’s home for almost fifty years, since he moved here in 1973.

“Billings’ art community is very robust and vibrant,” he said. “It’s ongoing and evolving at all times, on a lot of different levels.”

Lodge’s work is so evocative it tells a story on its own. But it’s made all the better with his presence. He’s such a stirring personality that talking to him about his work, how it’s created and how he perceives it, is a big part of the whole experience.

A big opportunity to interact with Lodge and his work is coming up this weekend. He’ll be displaying some of his work, including the neons and the constructions, at Aunt Dofe’s Gallery in Willow Creek, Montana, a tiny town southwest of Three Forks. The exhibition is entitled “PULSE INTERVAL ANALYSIS,” and it runs at Aunt Dofe’s from May 6 – June 10, with an opening reception on Friday, May 6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Juni Clark, who owns the gallery, said that she’s been a fan of Lodge’s work for years. “His absolute enthusiasm and fixation for musical and printing truths along with his unbounded talent and character has made it a joy to follow his wild path,” she wrote in an email.

That wild path is on display in Lodge’s work, which can also be found at the Yellowstone Art Museum. He speaks highly of NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, and pays compliments to the Alberta Bair Theater and the Billings Symphony. He’s particularly compelled by Kirk’s Grocery, which embraces some of the rule breaking and experimentation he loves in art.

“I’m here and I’m happy,” he said. “I love it here.”

