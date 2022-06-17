A ‘sanctuary’ behind bars; Montana Women’s Prison music program ‘restores human element’

Ten prison inmates lean over their guitars, strumming and picking, voices lifted to hit the chorus on “Dust in the Wind.”

Their voices are airy and light, but they are hitting all the lyrics as their fingers pick out the melody of the Kansas song recorded in 1977, decades before some in the group were even born.

It’s not a scene you associate with the Montana Women’s Prison, but since 2014 the music program, administered through the Billings Symphony Orchestra and funded primarily through the Montana Arts Council and the Sample Foundation, offers a respite from the grind of prison life. The program’s official title is “Tutti Behind Walls” as tutti is a musical term for “all voices together.” In prior years, inmates have been able to try out different instruments and take in performances by visiting musicians.

Prison chaplain Suzanne Moran describes the program as a “sanctuary where the women can just be themselves.”

Since its inception, noted Billings classical guitarist Elizabeth Adcock has led the class along with Candy Holzer, former education director of the BSO who has since retired. Adcock’s last class was in early June. Patrick LaFountain, who plays in the Billings band Soul Funk, will take over leadership of the class when it resumes this fall.

On this day, the inmates are practicing songs they plan to perform for an upcoming family day, a much-anticipated annual event that Moran said is “happy and sad” for the inmates as some don’t have any family to visit them.

Watching the class, you tend to forget you are in a prison.

“When we’re in there, after you get going, you forget where you are,” Adcock said.

The music is a way to bring families together, and that is the hope as family day draws near.

“A lot of these women have children on the outside and playing guitar gives them a chance to show off,” Adcock said.

Adcock is a highly regarded Billings classical guitarist who has toured internationally and taught at Montana State University Billings since the early 1980s. As she considered retiring from the prison class, she recruited LaFountain, who is one of her former students at MSU Billings.

The inmates gain confidence as the two-hour class progresses. When they hit ”Hakuna Matata,” they are having fun and loosening up a bit. Since the class meets only once a month, students practice together on their own, with another inmate, Lindsay, helping to lead the group. She brought them a few new songs, including the theme from “Lion King.”

“Good strumming,” Adcock told the group as they played.

Later Lindsay said, “For a lot of people, music is a hobby. For me, it’s my life.”

Lindsay, who said she is up for parole in 2030, said music is her calling.

“Music has changed my life for the better,” she said.

Another inmate said the value of a music program cannot be measured. The student guitarists play at prison memorials and celebrations, including a recent celebration for inmates who passed their high school equivalency test.

“Prison, the way it is structured to protect us, dehumanizes people,” said Cathie, a 67-year-old inmate. “Having a class like this restores the human element.”

Cathie said it is important to learn new things, and even though she is in the beginner class, she is picking up the guitar and enjoying playing with others.

Learning to play guitar has given Shalaine a purpose and raised her self esteem.

“It makes me feel really good about myself. I love music and it feels good to play,” Shalaine said.

Adcock gently encourages the students, offering positive feedback and instruction when needed.

“If you don’t get it today, that’s OK. Take it apart. Take it one element at a time and you’ll get it,” Adcock tells students.

The students realize that the class is a special opportunity for them and they are grateful to have it.

Adcock said that is one of the pleasures of teaching in the prison — the women are so grateful.

“You don’t always get that when you teach private lessons or college students,” Adcock said.

Moran will give students letters of completion that go in their files, and together with good behavior, the students’ participation can help them earn parole.

Ashley said that when she started taking the class in October 2021, she began understanding the need for self-discipline to pick up a new skill, but also to be able to control herself when she wasn’t playing guitar. The other reward is that playing guitar offers a brief escape for prison life.

“It’s definitely an escape,” Ashley said. “We work very hard to be in unison with each other. One of the best parts is learning to play with others.”

Diana, one of the older members of the class, said playing guitar distracts her from serving in prison.

“It’s a fun thing, an outlet for creativity,” Diana said. “I was in the first session five or six years ago. I have a head injury that makes it hard to learn, but I am getting it.”

As Adcock left the chapel for the last time, there were hugs and thank-yous from her students.

Adina, who has been in the class since 2017, said, “I’m going to miss her so much. She’s so cool, always gentle, always being here.”

