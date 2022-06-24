‘A small community that throws a huge party:’ The Harlo Music Project returns on Saturday

There’s a world hidden in Harlowton. At surface level, the dry, dusty town on the windswept high plains looks a lot like many other dry, dusty towns on the windswept high plains.

Dig deeper, and the secrets start coming out. The city golf course, a modest links that offers great views of the nearby Crazy Mountains, has the old town cemetery right in the middle of it. Hook a tee shot on the first hole and you’ll wind up chipping from the headstones.

Then there’s the Upper Musselshell Museum, whose marquee draw is a cast of an avaceratops lammersi dinosaur, a small horned beast that lived and died here about 75 million years ago. Its fossilized remains were found on the Lammers’ ranch near town.

Harlowton is a place where the past and present mingle, where you can’t even golf without risking disturbing some bones, be they human or something else.

No event better illustrates that than the Harlo Music Project. Twice ever year, Harlowton goes from hamlet to party town and turns the historic downtown into one of the most bustling music venues in the state.

The festival’s co-founder and producer Kendra Schmidt started the Harlo Music Project back in 2018. Schmidt whose background is in public relations and marketing, was the marketing coordinator for Gally’s Brewing Company, a Harlowton brewery that’s owned by her brothers.

Working in the small community, she saw a need.

“The live music scene in Montana has really taken off,” Schmidt said, but people in the more rural areas tend to have to travel a long ways to go to any of those events.”

The festival, Schmidt explained, “felt like a good opportunity for people in my hometown to be able to just go to events right downtown.”

And it is right downtown. The Harlo Music Project stage sits right in the middle of Central Ave., the main artery flowing through Harlowton. The music is all played outside, the notes rising and reaching the brick facades around town, a remnant of Harlowton’s bustling past as a railroad stop. Maybe if the music is loud enough, it can reach the five mountain ranges nearby.

That first year in 2018 was on a smaller scale than the festival is today. It was four events, with two bands each, spread throughout the summer.

The reaction, Schmidt said, was immediate.

“It was easy to see how positive the reception was,” she remembered.

In 2019 there were three events with four bands each. But the goal, Schmidt said, was to have “a traditional music festival type feel.” After a year off in 2020, 2021 started the pattern of six bands on two stages, twice a year. That’s the plan for 2022, as well.

This year’s Harlo Music Project dates are June 25 and Aug. 13. The first event, this Saturday, is headlined by Texas indie rock group The Unlikely Candidates. They’re joined by five bands from Montana: Gilda House, Desperate Electric, Dammit Lauren! Joyce from the Future and Junior.

The August date is Buffalo Dog, Cole Chaney, Them Dirty Roses, Bo DePeña, Madeline Hawthorne and headliner Pecos and the Rooftops.

The two dates sport different styles and different backgrounds, something Scmidt is very cognizant of. On the first date, five of the six artists are from Montana. But in August, it’ll be mostly national touring acts, with only two from the state.

Traditionally, the festival has brought in roots rockers and Americana singer-songwriters. Last year’s shows were headlined by American Aquarium and Lillie Mae.

The August date will always be predominantly in that style, Schmidt said. But she’s looking to experiment with other genres. The June show, with an emphasis on indie rock and synth-laden pop, will be “a little bit different,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see how people in Harlo or other rural areas will receive that… Hopefully it’s an opportunity to hear some different styles and genres of music.”

The people in Harlowton have not only supported Harlo Music Project through the years, they’ve become one of the main parts of the festival. Schmidt estimates they sell half the tickets to Harlowton locals, and half to folks from out of town.

“You get to experience being a Harlowton resident,” Schmidt said, explaining that people from out of town are drawn to the festival for “that small-town community feel.”

That small community grows when the Harlo Music Project is on. Early events brought in around 200 to 300 people, but last August was their biggest crowd yet at 1,100, more than the entire population of Harlowton. The venue area could comfortably fit up to 1,500 concertgoers.

“The crowd is anyone you can imagine, just having a good time,” said Meg Gildehaus, the Billings-based synth popper who performs as Gilda House.

She’s played the Harlo Music Project twice, once as a member of Arterial Drive in 2019, and last year as Gilda House. She’ll play for the third time on Saturday.

“It’s a small community that throws a huge party,” Gildehaus said. And the residents of Harlowton have really gravitated to her style of music, a lot more ethereal and bass-heavy than the usual string, Americana stylings folks might be used to.

“It was something different in the mix,” she said, “but people really enjoyed it. They danced to it.”

Dancing is one of the main draws of the festival. Since it’s on a wide open main drag, there’s plenty of room to cut loose, be it to acoustic country waltzes or club ragers.

Harlo Music Project is especially known for being a good venue for families. They offer face painting and lots of local food trucks and other vendors. Anyone 12 and under gets in free.

“I remember being a kid and loving every moment that I could enjoy live music,” Gildehaus remembered, happy to be playing a stage that provides that for the next generation.

Tickets are $40, and are available at harlomusicproject.com/tickets, and various spots around Harlowton. Doors for both dates open at 2:30 p.m., and the show lasts into the night.

Don’t let the late night, and the fact that there’s plenty of Gally’s Brewing Company beer on site (they even have a special honey rye blond ale brewed in collaboration with Gilda House) worry you. Camping is available at Chief Joseph Park at $20 for RVs with hookups, $10 without, and $7 for tents. Overflow camping available at the Milwaukee Depot Museum.

Four years in, Harlo Music Project is a part of Harlowton. The event is put on by local volunteers. All fees for camping go strait to the city. And a portion of the proceeds goes to a community partnership. This year it’s Harlowton High School, to help cover participation fees for young athletes.

Harlo Music Project’s got it all; a good cause, great lineup, excellent food and drink options and a venue that can’t be beat.

And hey, maybe pop in the nearby Upper Musselshell Museum and say hi to the Avaceratops. Poor guy was in the right place for the party, he just showed up a little too early.

