A tale of two festivals: Big Sky and Bynum concerts showoff the variety of Montana’s music scene

Montana has too many music festivals.

Which isn’t really a problem I ever thought we might have. Being a live music fan in Montana felt like starving for so long. Now, the table overflows. Julia-Louis Dreyfest and Magic City Blues were on the same weekend, forcing patrons to choose.

Our festival offerings are now so diverse, from location to artists. You can see music in a cow pasture at Red Ants Pants, or catch a three day lineup with 20,000 other people at Under the Big Sky.

With that in mind, I set out last weekend to experience two radically different music festivals in two radically different places. First up, on Friday, Aug. 12 was the Wildlands Festival in Big Sky, with a lineup full of Grammy winners and a crowd dotted with celebrities. Next, on Saturday, Aug. 13 I headed to tiny Bynum for the expertly named Bynum (If You Got ‘Em) festival, a collection of DIY musicians playing a small stage behind some decrepit buildings in a tiny town.

And to do so, I had to miss part two of the Harlo Music Project. Sometimes when you’re eating good you’ve still got to skip meals.

The journey, which clocked in at 763.7 miles — it’s easier for tax purposes if I get the exact total in writing— started in Big Sky on Friday.

Despite living in Montana for my whole life and spending a chunk of that time in Bozeman, I’d never really been to Big Sky before. It’s a strange place. The whole town feels like it was designed by a marketing team.

The town is what it is, but their downtown music venue is legit. The Wildlands Festival was held at the Big Sky Events Arena. The spot, a horseshoe of bleachers wrapped around a dirt patch, usually holds rodeos. But it’s a heck of a concert venue, a really professional stage setup and excellent sound.

Montana singer-songwriter Madeline Hawthorne opened the night strong, clearly in awe of being on such a big stage opening for such big acts. It’s easy to get cynical about encores until you see someone genuinely moved by being called back for one.

“Girls, get into the music industry,” she said from the stage. She's living proof of that.

Lukas Nelson Promise of the Real followed. Nelson is best known for two things: he’s the son of America’s stoner laureate Willie Nelson, and he wrote a bulk of the music for the 2018 film “A Star is Born,” and served as Bradley Cooper’s authenticity coordinator.

But other than long hair and a passion for snappy fashion, he bears little resemblance to Cooper’s alcoholic livewire performance as Jackson Maine. In real life, Nelson is warm and almost subdued.

He’ll probably never fully dodge the nepotism charges – he got his big break after Neil Young tapped him and Promise of the Real to be his backing band after they jammed together at Farm Aid.

But he’s a fine showman, going into “Set Me Down on a Cloud” right as the rain started.

That rain threatened to jeopardize the night’s big headliner, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Isbell, who got his start with the punk country icons Drive-By Truckers, has steadily put together one of the most impressive resumes in modern Americana music.

But the rain never coalesced into anything greater than a scattered sprinkle, and after a prolonged break Isbell emerged even as winds whipped the stage. During the band’s first song, a fiery version of “Hope the High Road,” Nelson was in the wings to help hold the tents on the side of the stage down.

I’ve seen Isbell five times, and this might have been the best. He, and the rest of the band, sounded hungry. They tore through a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” with righteous fury, all while the winds ripped around and made the band look like they were playing in an ‘80s hair metal video.

Isbell is long sober now, and a bottle of red Powerade had replaced the bottle of Jack Daniels on his amp. But he hasn’t lost his wildness, putting together a set list of hit after hit.

“The weather held out and let us play some rock and roll,” Isbell said at the end of his set.

But the best part of the night was pure country. During Nelson’s set, he had Isbell out and the two performed a duet of “Pancho and Lefty,” the seminal Townes Van Zandt tune — popularized by Nelson’s father and Waylon Jennings — that’s one of the best things ever written in the English language.

Moments like that are why you go to festivals, to see the unexpected and special. I’ll never forget it.

“This place is nice,” Isbell, who last played Big Sky in 2006, said in between numbers. “Y’all got the good soap here.”

The audience looked like they were used to the good soap.

Dennis Quaid was in the VIP section. And Ivanka Trump, of all people, showed up in the crowd on the same day it was revealed that her father was under investigation for violating the Espionage Act.

At one point, I counted 15 trucker caps without having to turn around.

But other than a few chatty folks, everyone in the crowd was locked in. Good music will do that to you.

The Wildlands Festival continued on Saturday with Brandi Carlile and Indigo Girls, but I had to head all the way up to Bynum for the Bynum (If You Got ‘Em) festival.

The Rocky Mountain Front is one of those places that makes everything feel small, but even with that in consideration, Bynum is tiny. Just north of Choteau, it’s the kind of place you have to be looking for to find.

But a lot of people found it on Saturday. The third Bynum (If You Got ‘Em) festival was a big hit, and the clientele couldn’t be any different than the folks in Big Sky.

In the field behind the JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary bar (great name) a congregation of trail crews, dirtbag poets, wildland firefighters and river rats came together to watch some great music in the middle of nowhere.

Which isn’t to say that the lineup was insignificant. Grammy nominee Tift Merritt started off, sharing stories about Don Henley and Mick Jagger covering music she’d written. Merritt, a Texas native, compared the small Texas towns she started performing at to Bynum.

“You can see a car coming for 17 days until it gets here,” she cracked.

She was joined by Eric Heywood, a steel guitarist who is something of a legend in Americana circles. He’s played with Son Volt, Ray LaMontagne and the Pretenders. True to his versatility, he popped up throughout the night, playing with the Missoula three-piece Junior and the Butte country band Prison Baby.

Another member of Prison Baby is Dawn Anderson, who founded and organized the festival with Izaak Opatz, a Montana native who now performs out of Los Angeles.

Opatz was clearly the star of the show, drawing the crowd in close for his unique brand of electric folk. He’s a charming, witty and emotive performer, with a nasally voice that sounds like Bob Dylan if he took voice lessons.

Dogs wandered freely through the crowd, and everyone seemed to know them, like they were cooperatively owned. At one point, the audience literally howled at the moon.

The wind that so troubled Isbell the night before was present in Bynum, too.

“This one’s called ‘Chinook Wind,’ it’s about this stuff,” Opatz said, while gesturing around himself. “I usually have to explain that to people.”

I was most taken with Austin Leonard Jones, who plays a fast, hard version of country music that would sound as much at home at Dreyfest as it does in a honky-tonk.

Once the show was over and the beer was all drunk, after midnight, folks retreated to the field and camped out. But nobody went to bed that fast, and instead groups milled around and chatted, enjoying a warm summer night in a place that will turn real cold, real fast, real soon.

Concerts are about the music, but they’re about the people, too. The communal experience of getting together with like-minded folks and sharing an experience that hangs in the air for a second and in your heart forever.

The two shows couldn’t have been more different. Tickets to the Wildlands Festival started at $150 and went up from there. You could get into Bynum (If You Got ‘Em) for a $20 donation, camping included.

But the feelings, the community, they were the same. In wildly different places, with folks from wildly different tax brackets, the experience and the music came first.

David and Goliath might exist, but they’re not at war. They’re part of this moment in Montana music history. And if those two shows are any indication, we’re in good hands.