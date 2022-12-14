Amy Miller promises to not bring out Elon Musk at any of her Montana shows

Amy Miller isn’t sure how she agreed to do comedy in Montana during the winter.

The Bay Area raised, Los Angeles based comedian is being brought to the state by Bone Dry Comedy, and she’s running their typical run at four stops in Montana this weekend. She starts in Billings on Thursday, then heads to Bozeman on Friday, Missoula on Saturday and Helena on Sunday.

The high in Helena that day is forecast at 7 degrees, about 60 degrees cooler than LA should be.

“I do have supplies, since I travel so much, but it’s gonna be a big suitcase,” Miller joked.

The air will be cold. But the comedy should be red hot. And hey, laughing engages a lot of muscles, which has to help warm you up.

Miller got her start in San Francisco at BrainWash, a Bay Area staple laundromat that doubled as a café and open mic.

“I just went on a dare and I never thought I would go a second time,” Miller said. “And here we are, 12 years later.”

A lot has changed in those years. For one, BrainWash is no more. It closed in 2017, falling victim to San Francisco’s rapidly gentrifying real estate market.

But it’s not all bad.

“There are certainly more women headlining and at the forefront of comedy than there were when I started, which is nice,” Miller said.

And the means by which comics make it, so to speak, has changed, too. You used to have to grind, to go up at any mic that could have you, even if was in a laundromat. Now, a well-timed TikTok or YouTube video can turn an unknown into a touring club comic, and a working comedian into a superstar.

“It’s not a negative thing at all,” Miller said. “I wish I had it in me. Because plenty of those people are also great standups, and they put out funny content.”

She might be selling herself a bit short, because Miller is no stranger to funny content. Just 12 years into her career, she’s got two comedy albums out. Her first, “Solid Gold,” was released in 2016 by Kill Rock Stars, the iconic Portland-based indie rock label that also boasts records from Bikini Kill, Elliot Smith and Sleater-Kinney.

Miller’s newest album, “California King,” came out on Blonde Medicine last April. A truncated half-hour special version, “Ham Mouth,” was put out by the Comedy Central YouTube channel a month earlier. “California King” finds Miller riffing on turning 40, becoming an aunt and becoming chardonnangry, which is what she calls her state of mind when she gets aggressive after having too much to drink.

A lot of the special, recorded at the Punch Line comedy club in San Francisco, finds Miller interacting with her crowd, asking them questions and ripping jokes off the top of her head based on the audience’s answers.

“I don’t try to do crowd work at every show, but it’s definitely hard for me to avoid,” Miller explained. “I like the collective experience of it. Just really making the whole night feel like a party for all of us.”

Miller’s crowd interactions are unique in that she isn’t just using the audience for material. She seems genuinely interested in these people, and the stories they have to tell. Before discovering that being funny could be a full-time job, Miller was a social worker and a teacher. She still uses those skills while on stage. The teaching part is self-evident. Anyone who has been in a room full of children after lunch break can tell you how much you learn about crowd control from the experience.

But it’s Miller’s social work background that gets real.

“Standup is this kind of shared human experience, and that brings out a little bit of the social worker in me,” she said. “When I do crowd work I get personal. I like to think I’m doing therapy from the stage. I end up going beyond the standard ‘What do you do for a living?’ questions. And I’m like ‘What did your dad do to you?’ Because that’s more interesting to me.”

Comedy, and that live, human experience it provides, made headlines recently. At a show in San Francisco, Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk. The richest man alive recently bought Twitter. And despite promising that “comedy is now legal” on the platform, the results have been mixed. At the Chappelle show in San Francisco, one of the safest stages imaginable for a tech billionaire, Musk was heartily booed. Even Chappelle, one of the great veteran comics of the last 40 years, couldn’t get the crowd back on Musk’s side, and the entrepreneur eventually left the stage in another chorus of jeers.

It was comedy turning on itself, going from a heightened live performance to something very, very real.

Miller assured that there’s no danger of a similar incident happening at any of her Montana shows. She's not even sure why Musk, with his billions, feels the need to go on stage at all.

“He’s ugly and un-funny, but he’s very rich. Why isn’t he happy with that?” Miller laughed. “Most people are just ugly and un-funny.”