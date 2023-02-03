Art House Cinema and Pub have been fundraising for an expansion since 2016, and it appears that the project is in the home stretch.

The project, dubbed "Phase 2," will take the current single room theater and bar located at 109 N. 30th St. and expand it into three separate screening rooms, a kitchen, and a pub in the lobby. The expansion allows the theater to be open seven days a week and expand their film and entertainment programming.

March 16, will be the last day that Art House Cinema will show films as a single-room theater and pub. It will reopen in this summer, offering a larger variety of film and events programming, as well as an artisanal menu of foods to be enjoyed before, during and after films and special events. These spaces will also be available for rent for public and private events.

Art House founder and executive director Matt Blakesless said in a press release that the expansion has been "a long road, with many unforeseen turns, but we’re so grateful to the city of Billings for believing in this thing called Art House.”

Art House Billings is a non profit organization located in downtown Billings. Their mission is to stir great connections through great film, art, and culture. Art House strives to entertain, engage, and enrich our community for a better understanding of ourselves, others, and the world. Visit arthousebillings.com for more information, showtimes, or to donate to their cause.