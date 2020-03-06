Art patrons flock to YAM for 52nd annual auction in Billings

Artists and art patrons gathered at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Friday for the Artist Meet and Greet & Last Chance to Buy-It-Now night on Friday.
On Saturday, the YAM will hosting it 52nd annual Live Auction from 5 to 10 p.m.
Among auction items is a color lithograph by Auguste Renoir, valued at upwards of $200,000.
In addition to the live auction, a simultaneous silent auction takes place that includes 153 works, and several artists will participate in a quick-draw event to finish works that are also up for bid.
Other works include a wide variety of artistic media, such as ledger art, photography, encaustic paintings, fiber art, lithographs, landscapes, and sculpture, and features primarily living artists from around the country. This year, the museum utilized an online submission form that netted 800 works from more than 200 artists.
In all, 57 works of art will be auctioned off to benefit the YAM in its largest fundraiser of the year.
Proceeds will fund the museum’s calendar of exhibitions and educational programs. This year, as in years past, a special lot on the auction is set aside for educational opportunities, providing up to 15% of the museum’s annual education budget, benefiting programs for adults and children including the YAM’s work in the Montana Women’s Prison and certified art education programs for children throughout the school year, according to museum curator Susan Barnett.