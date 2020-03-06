Art patrons flock to YAM for 52nd annual auction in Billings

Artists and art patrons gathered at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Friday for the Artist Meet and Greet & Last Chance to Buy-It-Now night on Friday.

On Saturday, the YAM will hosting it 52nd annual Live Auction from 5 to 10 p.m.

Among auction items is a color lithograph by Auguste Renoir, valued at upwards of $200,000.

In addition to the live auction, a simultaneous silent auction takes place that includes 153 works, and several artists will participate in a quick-draw event to finish works that are also up for bid.

Other works include a wide variety of artistic media, such as ledger art, photography, encaustic paintings, fiber art, lithographs, landscapes, and sculpture, and features primarily living artists from around the country. This year, the museum utilized an online submission form that netted 800 works from more than 200 artists.

In all, 57 works of art will be auctioned off to benefit the YAM in its largest fundraiser of the year.