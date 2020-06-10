Alberta Bair Theater postpones opening; construction on track

“We needed more space for gathering, in addition to all the acoustical infrastructure needs to the building, so we tried to maximize the amount of space we were able to get being landlocked,” Dietrich said.

“We wanted to open the theater,” said Yates. “When you’re in here, you’ll feel like you’re part of downtown with this glass, but also when you’re outside, you will be able to see what is going on inside the theater.”

The upper level, visible now from the enclosed glass windows surrounding the building, will include a new concession area. Golden exposed brick that was unveiled after stucco efface was pulled away is visible, as is the original 1930s art deco accents that run vertically along the east side of the building. The building has been bumped out and glass windows now encase the theater, providing plenty of light and views of Billings Rims to the north and out to Montana Avenue to the south.

The additional space provided by the bump out will accommodate cocktail tables and allow the theater to rent out space for receptions, business meetings, or weddings. High ceilings add to that openness, which include 13.5-foot ceilings on the first floor and 14-foot ceilings on the balcony.

“We are looking for multi use opportunities,” said Yates.