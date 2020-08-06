Artists donate work to Barjon’s Books for raffle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many small business owners, Susan Powell of Barjon's Books has faced a growing concern for the store’s future. Fewer shoppers has taken its toll on the eclectic gift shop that sells items like books, crystals, incense, candles, décor, jewelry, and art.

When longtime friend and psychic-medium Danielle Egnew suggested the idea of an art raffle and even offered to donate a painting, Powell felt humbled and compelled to follow the advice.

“I called artists I knew and asked if they would be willing to donate work. Everyone was excited to participate,” said Powell.

In conjunction with the month-long ArtWalk from Aug. 7 to 28, Barjon’s will host the art raffle fundraiser to benefit the store.

As word spread, artists Powell didn’t know began contacting her about donating their work for the event.

“It is lovely. And, it helps promote art — and for some of these artists, this is the first time their work will be on display,” said Powell.

The event will highlight artists from across Montana. Paintings, drawings, sculptures, and other mediums will be featured in the raffle. Attendees may buy as many tickets as they want for any select piece of art.