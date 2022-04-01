ArtWalk is back on Friday

ArtWalk Downtown Billings is holding its second event of the 2022 season on Friday, April 1 from 5-9 p.m.

There are 18 stops across downtown Billings featuring local and regional artists. New to this ArtWalk are emerging artist from Laurel High School and Montana State University-Billings.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking.

As a special feature, Zonta Club of Billings and the American Cancer Society are sharing their organizations’ visual messages during ArtWalk. Zonta will place red sand in the sidewalk cracks on the ArtWalk footprint to bring attention to human trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The American Cancer Society will place luminaria along the ArtWalk to memorialize those who’ve died of cancer, honor those who’ve survived and offer hope to those who are fighting the disease.

A mobile-friendly map and more information about the April 1st ArtWalk, including images and gallery notes, can be found at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

Uptown Loop

Billings First Congregational Church (BFC), 310 North 27th Street, hosts an eclectic array of artists in its dedicated gallery space during each ArtWalk.

This House of Books, 224 North Broadway, welcomes Alaina Buffalo Spirit (Northern Cheyenne) to the April ArtWalk. Buffalo Spirit uses the traditional ledger art form created by ancestral Plains Indians artists and adds colorful indigenous plants, animals and insects to her designs. Frequently, she features women’s roles, thereby elevating their importance.

Inkredible Art Productions, 217 North Broadway Suite 2, features the work of artist/owner Michael Martin. Martin’s work ranges from experimental to winter images of buffalo. His gallery is one of ArtWalk’s most recent additions.

Barjons Books, 223 North 29th Street, hosts Billings artist and photographer Walt Williams. Williams will show photographs of Guanajuato, Mexico, Venice, Italy and other interesting places he’s visited. Since selling DanWalt Gardens, Williams is pursuing an Art Therapy certification.

Zonta Club of Billings presents a participatory event, originally created by artist Molly Gochman, across the entire footprint of ArtWalk Downtown Billings. Sidewalk cracks filled with red sand are intended to raise questions, connect and spur action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation.

Skypoint Loop

Kennedy Stained Glass will be closed for the April ArtWalk.

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Avenue North, features gallery artists Mary Hopper, a landscape artist and potter, and William Crain, artist and stone carver. The mountain and animal images on Hopper’s pottery reveal her love of Montana. Her work is functional and unique. William Crain was an artist/owner of a Jackson, Wyoming gallery before relocating to Billings. He believes art is created when one applies an inner urge to create in order to express one’s interpretation of “whatever.” Burl Jones, Sandstone’s guest artist, is originally from West Virginia and a highly respected bronze sculptor. Time on the Flathead Indian Reservation was a major influence on his work which has sold to collectors world-wide.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Avenue North, Suite 235, exhibits new quasi-random scrap paper collages assembled from work area detritus. Stephen is known for his ability to create “something out of nothing.” He’s an artist who creates his own rules.

Hedden Empire Gallery, 206 North 29th Street, hosts artist Beth Korth, who serves as the art education manager at Tippet Rise Art Center near Absarokee. Beth’s vibrant and whimsical work is featured on a downtown Billings utility box wrap on 4th Avenue North. Have you seen it? She’s taught painting and printmaking workshops across the United States and Japan.

Global Village, 2815 Second Avenue North, plans a jewelry extravaganza for the April ArtWalk that features a father and daughter-in-law duo. Tracy Canada (the daughter in law) discovered her passion for making jewelry over a decade ago when she converted a small ankle bracelet into a pair of earrings. Her pieces range from simple to elegant. Jim Carnathan (the father) is a retired Army veteran who started his jewelry journey as a rock hound before becoming a bead aficionado.

Billings Symphony Society, 2nd Avenue North, opens their spacious, musically adorned offices during ArtWalk for an evening of art and music. Guitarist and pedal extraordinaire Ty Herman will loop in audiences with his original tunes. Artwork by students from The Creative Locomotives Art Club of Laurel High School and the Art Students’ League of Montana State University-Billings will be on display and for sale.

Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA), 116 North 29th Street, hosts Rylie Kaiser, who signs her work as “BunnyK,” for her annual ArtWalk exhibit. Rylie, a cancer survivor, uses multiple colors simultaneously to create bold and energetic “pour paintings.” Art has played an important role in her recovery. At her last ArtWalk appearance, BunnyK’s work was nearly sold out by evening’s end. The American Cancer Society’s luminaria headquarters will be at the DBA. ArtWalk visitors can purchase plain or printed bags to honor loved ones at DBA or other participating locations on the ArtWalk and place them on sidewalks across downtown. Together, BunnyK and the Yellowstone Relay for Life celebrate art and hope in the fight against cancer.

Aspinwall, 103 North Broadway, features returning artists Jessica Brophy and Sean McCotter. Brophy is known for her custom animal portraits that capture adoring faces and beloved personalities. McCotter paints western landscapes and scenery using traditional methods and styles.

Ceilon Aspensen Art, 113 North Broadway, #403 (above the Montana Brewing Company), a new Season Member of ArtWalk, presents work by the artist/owner, while her Laurel High School students show work at the Billings Symphony offices around the corner.

Montana Gallery - 2nd Avenue North features work by owner/artist Tyler Murphy. He continues to explore contemporary western themes, while drawing inspiration from camaraderie with other artists with similar interests. Music, refreshments and great company.

Historic Loop

Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Avenue, returns to the ArtWalk with an exhibit from its textile collection entitled “Sewn Together: Stories from the Museum’s Clothing Collection.” Twenty-five selected items weave together people, places, history, fashion, technology and local culture and include mid-century ladies’ ensembles collected by Senia Hart and a Blackfeet buckskin dress adorned with dyed porcupine quills.

Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Avenue, is delighted to feature an exhibition entitled Stephen Glueckert: Willendorf Double Take. Glueckert is a Montana artist. His drawings combine images of Venus of Willendorf with visual icons intended to imitate her form and demonstrate how her shape and form are ingrained into our collective zeitgeist.

Native American Development Corporation, 17 North 26th Street, welcomes three three Crow artists who work with textiles and beads, invoke traditional designs and add surprising contemporary twists to their work. Working as TRIIA, the group includes Della Big Hair - Stump (Della’s Designs), Carrie McCleary (Plains Soul) and Olivia Williamson (Lady Pompadour). They love to talk about their work and its history.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Avenue, features gallery works by Harry Koyama that portray American Indian dancers, buffalo, grizzly bears, mountain lions and other iconic images of the American West. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue, known best as “where the locals eat,” welcomes Angela Rafferty, a multimedia artist who uses metal, paint, and photography to digitally create one of a kind works of art. She draws inspiration from traditional expectations in the modern world.

