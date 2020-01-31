Billings artist pairs unlikely subjects together in her quilts

Boo Billstein describes her quilts as love letters to heavy metal.

“During my teenage years of awkwardness and alienation, heavy metal music helped define my journey,” said the 45-year-old artist who designs quilt patterns around skulls, a likely subject material for such a love letter. Synonymous with living life on the edge, this imagery has become heavy metal’s mascot.

Without irony, Billstein still listens to Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, Ozzy, and others who defined her younger self. Whether the music was ironic or soulful, she found comfort in these bands.

“Sure, metal dripped with masculinity and arrogance, but at its essence it was about rebellion and being an individual. I doubt I’d be the person I am today without it.”

Channeling these sounds into fabric, Billstein creates punchy and aggressive quilts. The medium, however, gives her art a gentleness, something that one could cuddle under just as easily as they could use as a backdrop to Headbangers Ball.

“The skull is an archetype that’s simple, powerful and instantly recognizable,” Billstein described. “I’ve detoured but always come back to this singular image that is so captivating.”