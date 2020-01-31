Billings artist pairs unlikely subjects together in her quilts

Boo Billstein describes her quilts as love letters to heavy metal.
“During my teenage years of awkwardness and alienation, heavy metal music helped define my journey,” said the 45-year-old artist who designs quilt patterns around skulls, a likely subject material for such a love letter. Synonymous with living life on the edge, this imagery has become heavy metal’s mascot.
Without irony, Billstein still listens to Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, Ozzy, and others who defined her younger self. Whether the music was ironic or soulful, she found comfort in these bands.
“Sure, metal dripped with masculinity and arrogance, but at its essence it was about rebellion and being an individual. I doubt I’d be the person I am today without it.”
Channeling these sounds into fabric, Billstein creates punchy and aggressive quilts. The medium, however, gives her art a gentleness, something that one could cuddle under just as easily as they could use as a backdrop to Headbangers Ball.
“The skull is an archetype that’s simple, powerful and instantly recognizable,” Billstein described. “I’ve detoured but always come back to this singular image that is so captivating.”
In her home studio on Billings' West End, Billstein has stacks of kitschy fabrics and colorful swaths to pick from, harvested from estate sales. “There are so many other fabric hoarders out there that have done the work for me, I can go buy what they have accumulated.”
In quilted contrast, the looming skulls stand out against these colorful backgrounds. Billstein is drawn to unlovable fabrics with garish color combinations. “I don’t want things to be pretty or sweet or instantly appealing, but something that kind of grows on you…Something that takes some work to love.”
During her formative years listening to music in her bedroom, Billstein recalls her grandmother’s handmade pink and green yarn-tied quilt, made in the 1970s.
“Ugly fabrics and crooked seams — evidence of the human hand — were what I loved the most. That quilt instilled in me a passion for the craft and helped shape my design sensibilities.”
Billstein approaches her work like a designer piecing together a scene. Her day job as a graphic designer comes in handy, as she works in Adobe Illustrator to draw up her designs, then works with the fabric pieces until they fall into place.
“I love patchwork and pattern-making and that sheer kind of gut POW that you feel when you’re interacting with something that is color and composition,” she said.
Having worked in publication and design layout for her entire career, Billstein said she approaches quilting in a similar way. “It’s a code that I have to crack, and that is really satisfying. I am working with numbers a lot, and that is really appealing to me.”
Though she utilizes machine stitching for larger quilts, Billstein is moving into smaller works that she can make by hand. Initially, she created usable art, but is increasingly interested in texture and fabrics that might not hold up in normal wear-and-tear.
“I’m looking for something more hand-done and chunky that I don’t have to worry about it unraveling,” she said.
Using skull imagery, Billstein has found a way to communicate about the preciousness of life. Her work isn’t so much morbid as it’s captivating. When you step back and take a look, maybe these ideas derived from music and of the love of handmade arts can go together.
“I very much grew up a metal head,” Billstein said. “I still am. Maybe I’m mellowing a little…I just wanted some way to merge these two great loves of mine.”