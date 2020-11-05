 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale makes changes, cancels 'The Nutcracker'

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale makes changes, cancels 'The Nutcracker'

{{featured_button_text}}
'The Nutcracker'

Stephanie Maiorano performs as the Sugarplum Fairy with Tonatiuh Gomez as the Nutcracker Prince in "The Nutcracker" at the Lincoln Center in 2019. This year, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale has canceled its annual presentation of "The Nutcracker."

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

In a continued effort to help suppress the spread of COVID-19 in the Billings community, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale has made some changes to the 2020-2021 season.

This year’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” is canceled.

The BSOC has performed the Nutcracker for more than 30 years without interruption. The symphony has shared the experience with the talented dancers of the Montana Ballet Company lead by Betty Loos and the beautiful voices of the Children's ROCK Opera lead by Janie Sutton. The San Diego Ballet Company has been a partner for the past 15 years, providing beauty, grace, and humor to the beloved holiday tradition.

Additionally, the BSOC announced in a press release that its Holiday Pops concert will be presented by livestream only. The BSOC's Holiday Pops concert will feature the vocals of Amy Schendel and the big band sound of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

For more information on the BSOC's 70th anniversary Classic Series and the Sukin Series, or to purchase online ticket for Holiday Pops, go to billingssymphony.org/shows/classic-series/holiday-pops.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News