Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale makes changes, cancels 'The Nutcracker'

In a continued effort to help suppress the spread of COVID-19 in the Billings community, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale has made some changes to the 2020-2021 season.

This year’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” is canceled.

The BSOC has performed the Nutcracker for more than 30 years without interruption. The symphony has shared the experience with the talented dancers of the Montana Ballet Company lead by Betty Loos and the beautiful voices of the Children's ROCK Opera lead by Janie Sutton. The San Diego Ballet Company has been a partner for the past 15 years, providing beauty, grace, and humor to the beloved holiday tradition.

Additionally, the BSOC announced in a press release that its Holiday Pops concert will be presented by livestream only. The BSOC's Holiday Pops concert will feature the vocals of Amy Schendel and the big band sound of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

For more information on the BSOC's 70th anniversary Classic Series and the Sukin Series, or to purchase online ticket for Holiday Pops, go to billingssymphony.org/shows/classic-series/holiday-pops.