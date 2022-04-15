Billings’ Urban Sketchers look for the Magic City’s hidden beauty

On a recent Wednesday afternoon in Billings, it was gorgeous out. One of those vintage early spring Montana days, with temperatures that don’t rise much past 45 degrees but feel so much warmer after a long winter.

The blue skies beckoned people out of their offices and homes, but nobody looked quite like the small group congregated on the lawn of a house at 622 N. 29th St. It’s an eye-catching house, a brick building with a giant turret on one corner. This feature has led to the home having some minor fame in Billings, where it’s colloquially called “the castle.” The castle, which now houses Skinner Benoit Public Relations, was built in 1903, and people have been admiring it for almost 120 years.

But this group was a little different. They weren’t just onlookers. The group of four sprawled out on the lawn in an assortment of camping chairs were sketching and painting portraits of the building. The four of them, John Kennedy, Ev Bergeron, Rachel Larson Long and Daniel Granger, were brought together via a post on the Urban Sketchers Billings Facebook page managed by Kennedy.

The Urban Sketchers are a loose, unofficial group of Billings-area artists who share a love of painting, sketching or otherwise capturing offices, homes and other buildings.

The Billings group is part of a larger movement of urban sketchers all over the globe. Their official website, urbansketchers.org, describes the non-profit organization as a “global community of artists dedicated to the practice of on-location drawing.”

Kennedy started the Facebook group in November of 2021. The practice first caught his eye a few years ago after he retired. He likes to watch YouTube videos to learn new techniques, and stumbled upon some urban sketchers.

The technique spoke to Kennedy, and it was a natural progression of what he’s always done.

Kennedy has been interested in art most of his life. “I always liked drawing and stuff like that as a kid,” he remembered, “but when I got older I got into a career and I never really followed up on it.” That changed while he was wooing his future wife. She lived in Ripon, Wisconsin, about an hour and 15 minutes from Kennedy’s home of Milwaukee.

“I’d go up and visit her on the weekends,” he said. “And one weekend she said ‘I’m going to take a watercolor class this weekend, so if you want to see me you’re going to have to take this watercolor class.’ So I did.”

That was all it took to hook Kennedy. But art always remained a hobby, something to fill the time when he wasn’t working as the Vice President of Operations for Konecranes, an international manufacturer of overhead bridge cranes. The heavy travel schedule allowed him to move to Montana, first to Lewistown and eventually to Billings.

When he saw urban sketching, something clicked. “I love architecture,” he said. “I’m a realistic painter, so I do a lot of horses, a lot of still life, a lot of people. I do a little bit of everything.”

“I’ve always been interested in line and color,” he added, two things that buildings provide in great quantities. His preferred medium, watercolors, often involves softening and blending lines. “I always felt bad when I lost the line, because I really like the line,” he said. “Urban sketching gives me the ability to keep the line… then you just throw some color on it to make it pop."

The pieces produced by urban sketching do indeed pop. The Urban Sketchers Billings page is full of them, beautifully composed drawings that really come to life when splashes of watercolor are added. The pencils and watercolors are perfect for this application because not only do they look good, but they’re easy to transport.

There are urban sketchers all over the world. What makes Billings an apt fit? For Kennedy, it’s simple. “It’s got really great buildings,” he said. “It’s got all kinds of beautiful things.” Plus, it’s an easy, safe city to wander around in.

Urban sketching isn’t just concerned with capturing beauty that everyone can see, but finding new things about it to appreciate. “You see beauty in things you never would have thought you could see beauty in.”

Kennedy described a recent outing when most of the group was sketching the Babcock Theatre. Instead of focusing on the marquee, he instead turned around and drew the alley behind the building. “If you look hard enough, you can find beauty in anything,” he said, “power lines, alleyways, garbage cans, you name it. Nothing’s off limits.”

That sentiment was shared by the others sketching the castle house. Larson Long talked about sketching Kirks’ Grocery and working some dumpsters into her artwork. “We find a part of town that others might be scared of, we love it,” she said.

On that Wednesday, the Urban Sketchers all took different places on the lawn, aiming to capture the building from different points of view. “We’re trying to see things better by drawing them,” Larson Long explained.

The Sketchers work in public, which inevitably leads to interactions with those around them. Passersby will say hello, and occasionally ask what they're doing. But Kennedy stresses that nobody should be intimidated by that. Talking to people while making art can be "awesome," he said, and "such a gift."

On that day, the Urban Sketchers did ask the owner of the building for permission. But that’s more of a polite gesture than a necessity. “If you sit across the street, you can do whatever you want,” Kennedy said with a smile. But, he added, “most people love it.”

The main draw for the Sketchers is the feeling of camaraderie they get from working as a unit. Bergeron, who is the vice president of the Billings Art Association, said that she “just likes to get together and paint.”

Granger, who works at Crooked Line Studio and posts drawings to Instagram under the handle @doodlen_dan, is happy to have a group dedicated to capturing city life, as opposed to the style of western art most commonly associated with Billings and Montana.

Kennedy in particular spoke effusively about what the group means to him. Two years ago, his wife passed away, and he retired shortly afterwards. “I don’t think I even knew my neighbors,” he said. “I thought, well I can sit on my couch and wait to croak, or I can go out and do some stuff.” Urban Sketchers has helped with that. “I’ve met some really terrific people, and it’s been great. I’m sorry I didn’t do it ten or twenty years ago.”

For anyone interested, there’s no formal initiation or anything like that. Kennedy will post where he’ll be on the Facebook page, and anyone is welcome to join. “I’d like more people to do it and build a kind of community that sustains itself,” he said. “That’d be neat.”

