Downtown Artwalk enters 26th year with 30 galleries for February event

ArtWalk Billings ushers in another year of artistic displays in the downtown area on Friday, started 26 years ago by a handful of gallery owners on Montana Avenue.

Now, 30 galleries will participate in Friday’s event, taking place from 5-9 p.m. For artist Connie Dillon, who has operated an art gallery in the Carlin Building and participated in ArtWalk for six years, Friday's event will be bittersweet. The artist is relocating to Oregon, but not before saying goodbye to her friends and supporters in the arts community.

“I’ve had people over the years say, ‘There are so many stops to make on ArtWalk, but your gallery is one that I always make sure to stop at,’ ” said Dillon.

At one time, five artists held studios on the second floor of the building, which is comprised of renovated old hotel rooms. Dillon had a 150-square-foot space that she packed with her original paintings. “It’s always felt like a second living room to me,” she said. “I wish I could take the space with me.”

With Dillon’s exit, there will no longer be any ArtWalk stops in the Carlin Building, something ArtWalk Director Virginia Bryan said is part of the ever-changing landscape of the event.

“It’s always in a state flux. No two ArtWalks are the same,” Bryan said.