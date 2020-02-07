Downtown Artwalk enters 26th year with 30 galleries for February event

ArtWalk Billings ushers in another year of artistic displays in the downtown area on Friday, started 26 years ago by a handful of gallery owners on Montana Avenue.
Now, 30 galleries will participate in Friday’s event, taking place from 5-9 p.m. For artist Connie Dillon, who has operated an art gallery in the Carlin Building and participated in ArtWalk for six years, Friday's event will be bittersweet. The artist is relocating to Oregon, but not before saying goodbye to her friends and supporters in the arts community.
“I’ve had people over the years say, ‘There are so many stops to make on ArtWalk, but your gallery is one that I always make sure to stop at,’ ” said Dillon.
At one time, five artists held studios on the second floor of the building, which is comprised of renovated old hotel rooms. Dillon had a 150-square-foot space that she packed with her original paintings. “It’s always felt like a second living room to me,” she said. “I wish I could take the space with me.”
With Dillon’s exit, there will no longer be any ArtWalk stops in the Carlin Building, something ArtWalk Director Virginia Bryan said is part of the ever-changing landscape of the event.
“It’s always in a state flux. No two ArtWalks are the same,” Bryan said.
At this season’s height, 41 galleries participated in the event. Some locations participate just once or twice a year, and season members are part of all six events. Fees to be a season member are $400, and a one-time fee to participate in the event is $150.
“It’s been built over 25 years, and we work hard to maintain the integrity of the event. We have made time commitments and financial commitments to create an event that people are drawn to,” Bryan said.
Participating locations are expected to show new work for every ArtWalk, something Bryan feels the members take very seriously. “It takes a lot of work every two months to have a new artist that you are going to feature.”
Many locations are not traditional galleries, such as McCormick Café, though they feature art and even swap out shows every six weeks. Other locations, like Barjon's and This House of Books, feature a new artist every event.
First Congregational Church, which has participated in ArtWalk for four years, created a gallery space at the back of the church. For Friday’s event, photographer Edward Barta will show his work and an artist’s talk will take place at 7 p.m.
Galleries such as Kirks’ Grocery uses ArtWalk to launch new artist exhibits. “Kirks’ has raised the bar, the way they do it,” said Bryan. “They have two new shows opening the night of the ArtWalk, but they’ve worked hard. Those kinds of things just don’t just happen.”
Kirks’ Grocery, at 2910 Minnesota Ave., is one of the newest galleries on ArtWalk, joining in 2019. “Reckless,” a show curated by local arts collective MIXX, will open Friday and be on display through March 27.
The show features artists Jane Waggoner Deschner, Mark Earnhart, Lillie Grace, Jodi Lightner, Tracy Linder, Jon Lodge, Gordon McConnell, Neltje, Keeara Rhoades, and Patrick Smith, and their interpretation of “reckless,” from hand-stitched found photographs to sawdust sculptures to avian biographies.
For its 26th season, which technically begins in April, Bryan is optimistic. “Artwalk has been built on a sense of creating a neighborhood and a community downtown, and ArtWalk will go on.” Members meet in March and discuss the upcoming season, renew memberships, and new season members are invited on board at this time. Bryan is proposing a change in the scheduling, and in 2021 hopes to start the season in February, which will make it easier to market the event to the general public.
The entire season represents a collective effort to engage the public in art. “Once you finish an ArtWalk, you have a week to take a deep breath, and then you have to start thinking of the next one,” Bryan said.
ArtWalks take place every other month, including April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2 and Dec. 4. All events are free and open to the public. The following information is provided by ArtWalk Billings:
Uptown Loop
First Congregational Church UCC, 310 N. 27th St., presents "Children and Other Living Things,” a collection of hand printed black-and-white prints by Edward Barta taken during his travels in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. At 7 p.m., Barta will give an artist's talk.
Global Village 2720 Third Ave. N., welcomes mosaic artist Barb Bryan. Her whimsical, colorful concoctions have transformed broken dishes, knickknacks, discarded glass and river rocks into wall pieces, gazing balls, doorstops and paperweights that include delightful fish, dragonflies, birds and flowers.
This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, welcomes Cassy Crafton of 504 Square Feet. Crafton will have an ample supply of mugs, wine cups and other functional pieces, some featuring her animal series, “Murder of Crows.”
Barjon’s, 223 N. 29th St., showcases work by Mana Lesman and James Seward. Lesman's work includes graphic, surrealistic oil paintings created over the last 13 years. Seward's watercolors are inspired by Eastern art.
Skypoint Loop
Wise Wonders, 3020 Second Ave. N., Billings' dedicated children's museum located in the former Good Earth Market, features an all-ages snow making and snow sculpture art adventure.
Kennedy’s Stained Glass, 2923 Second Ave. N., Billings' premier stained glass studio, showcases fused glass “eye candy” created especially for Winter ArtWalk.
Sandstone Gallery, 2913 Second Ave. N., features new work by Donna Moore and Jennifer Baretta, plus Billings Art Association's annual group show. Canvas for the second annual Spring Art Challenge will be available for purchase, as well.
Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 Second Ave., No. 235, features his works in progress, newly created, colorful collage paintings and older favorites.
A&E, 124 N. 29th St., hosts an art exhibit by one of its firm designers, Jared Dickerson, who combines watercolors and charcoal to create landscapes that create a powerful connection between his interpretations and the viewer.
Downtown Billings Alliance Gallery, 116 N. 29th St., Suite A, welcomes Elley Swan who exhibits pieces from her “Hooves – Fins - Feathers” collection.
Joy of Living, 102 N. Broadway, highlights Daphne Lorna jewelry handmade by sisters Daphne, from Bonner, and Lorna, from Atlanta. Their artsy jewelry combines Montana outdoor casual with big-city chic.
Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, welcomes photographers Trevan Hiersche and Sean McCotter, who share a love of photography, the outdoors and Montana's wildlife.
Free Spirit Rock School Band at Hooligans, 109 N. Broadway, plays popular and jazz tunes during every ArtWalk.
Bishops Cuts/Color, 108 N. Broadway, hosts photographer Sonya Marie of Billings.
Terakedis Fine Art and Jewelry Gallery, 112 N. Broadway, honors local artistic talent in an exhibit titled, “Yellowstone Country.” Artists include Tyrel Johnson, Marcia Selsor, Robert Tompkins, James Poulson, Lori Blaylock, James K. Vincent, Abraham Quintus, Arianne Coleman and Cindy Lou Smith. Live painting and sculpting will also take place.
Sculptures Under Skypoint is a collection of three public art pieces created by Billings artists Bryan Keith Scott, Sherri Cornett and Jennifer Tolton. A fourth sculpture will be added to the group in 2020.
Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N., features work by Tyler Murphy and other artists who interpret iconic Montana images and landscapes in new, contemporary ways.
TOGS Studio, 2704 Second Ave. N., features Gary Slane of Wildfire Photography, who explores Montana's wild places looking for the unexpected.
Jake's Downtown, 2701 First Ave. N. presents unique realistic paintings by Henry Blond, clean lines and minimalist drawings by Chad Ager and new works by returning artist Kerry Munari Kaiser.
Century 21 Hometown Brokers, 2715 First Ave. N., features photographer Brandie Stordahl, making her ArtWalk debut. She has an eye for Montana landscapes, be they farms, industrial sites or prairie vistas.
Historic Loop
Laura Marie Anderson Studio, 2706 Minnesota Ave., presents new works by Anderson and Dana Zier of ZIer Gallery in Bridger. The duo met in 1995 as students in the MSU-Billings art department. They became fast friends and have enjoyed many hours of plein air (outdoor) painting.
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., presents two exhibits. MIXX, a regional artists group, featuring works themed around the subject of "Reckless," and in the back gallery, Ellen Kuntz's exhibit “This is Women's Work” examines how she confronted trauma using embroidery and textile arts as a medium.
Dickey’s BBQ, 2519 Montana Ave., welcomes new artists for every ArtWalk event.
Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave., is the working studio/gallery of Harry Koyama. Widely known for his impressionist style, Koyama has found recent success with more abstract creations. His work is in private, national and international collections.
Toucan Gallery, 2505 Montana Ave., the “birthplace” of the Billings ArtWalk, hosts a pop-up show of whimsical illustrations by Billings working artist Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher and his work were part of the 2019 Back Alley Art Festival.
Gallery Nine/Connie Dillon Fine Art, 2501 Montana Ave., No. 9, celebrates the end of six years as an ArtWalk season member and downtown business.
McCormick Café, 2419 Montana Ave., hosts artist Justin Dowler, who is best known for his abstract, colorful horses that seem to gallop off the canvas.
Cushing Terrell, 13 N. 23rd St., features a trio of women potters from Billings, including Melinda Maurisak, who began her pottery journey in a SD2 Night Owl class and hasn't quit; Tana Patterson, who has been making and teaching ceramics and art at the college level for three decades; and Sandy Dvarshkis, known for the quirky animals juxtaposed against feminine images that adorn her pottery.
Liberty and Vine Country Store, 2019 Montana Ave., welcomes Brian Langeliers who will exhibit his aerial landscape paintings. His abstractions of traditional landscapes are created to elicit feelings of connectivity.