Entertainment guide: April 17

To participate, send a photo of a piece of art that is in your home, with the title and artist if known, and a brief description of where and how you acquired it and why it is meaningful to you.

“We would like to identify the household that the art hangs in (but certainly not the address), so please let us know how you would like to be identified. If you do not want to be identified, however, just let us know and we won’t,” the gallery noted in an email.

The gallery will share the art in its weekly emails.

Images and information should be emailed to toucan@toucanarts.com.

SpringFest at Moss Mansion postponed to Aug. 22, application deadline extended

The 32nd annual SpringFest juried art festival at the Moss Mansion Museum, previously slated for Saturday, June 6, has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 22.

In a press release, organizers said the delay is in order to be the best stewards possible, to protect the health of the artists, entertainers and volunteers as well as thousands of guests.