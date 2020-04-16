Entertainment guide: April 17

Western Heritage Center seeks art for new online exhibit
The Western Heritage Center is seeking digital submissions of art created in response the COVID-19 crisis. Submissions will be eligible for the online exhibit, “Art in Isolation: Response to COVID-19.”
The exhibit will exist entirely online and is open to all ages, abilities and artistic media.
“We’ll take paintings, photography, poetry, music, dances, cross-stitch – name it,” Lauren Hunley, the center’s community historian, said in a press release.
All artwork must be original pieces created in response to COVID-19. Artists must be residents of Montana and submit digital files of their artwork online by Monday, April 20.
To submit artwork, complete the form online at https://bit.ly/2JRR7pK.
April is Adoption Month at YAM
April is adoption month at the Yellowstone Art Museum. All sponsorship gifts will support the installation of works in the upcoming “Montana Matriarchs” exhibit which is planned for July 23-Oct. 18, in the museum’s Montana Gallery.
In a press release, YAM said its “Montana Matriarchs” exhibit provides the opportunity for the organization to assess and exhibit some of its most significant collected works by regionally and nationally recognized modernist women. Additionally, the exhibit allows the museum to feature select works from artists who the matriarchs influenced in Montana and throughout the region including Rudy Autio, Josh DeWeese, Robert DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Lyndon Pomeroy, Bill Stockton, Peter Voulkos and Ted Waddell.
Donors may elect to “adopt” single or multiple works of art in the exhibit:
- 1 work of art for $500.
- 2 works for $750.
- 3 works for $1,000.
Adoption will support exhibition, conservation and research for some of the core works in YAM’s Montana Collection.
Individuals who adopt a work will be credited on object labels throughout the run of the exhibit. The donors will also receive an invitation to the VIP opening of the exhibit on July 23, as well as adjunct presentations throughout the run of the exhibit.
For more information, go to artmuseum.org.
Toucan wants to ‘Share Your Art’
Toucan is facilitating a show of all the great art community members have.
To participate, send a photo of a piece of art that is in your home, with the title and artist if known, and a brief description of where and how you acquired it and why it is meaningful to you.
“We would like to identify the household that the art hangs in (but certainly not the address), so please let us know how you would like to be identified. If you do not want to be identified, however, just let us know and we won’t,” the gallery noted in an email.
The gallery will share the art in its weekly emails.
Images and information should be emailed to toucan@toucanarts.com.
SpringFest at Moss Mansion postponed to Aug. 22, application deadline extended
The 32nd annual SpringFest juried art festival at the Moss Mansion Museum, previously slated for Saturday, June 6, has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 22.
In a press release, organizers said the delay is in order to be the best stewards possible, to protect the health of the artists, entertainers and volunteers as well as thousands of guests.
The application deadline for artists to participate in SpringFest, originally set for March 27, has been extended to Thursday, April 30. Applicants may go to mossmansion.com or email springfest@mossmansion.com for more information.
The Moss Mansion Museum is temporarily closed for repairs but will reopen for visitors as soon as businesses are able to return to normal operations.
Montana Historical Society seeks survey and Coronavirus Quarantine Challenge responses
With quarantines and self-distancing temporarily being a large part of Montanans’ lives, the Montana Historical Society wants to hear from you.
MHS has developed a survey and created a challenge to not only help pass the time but also help collect information for future generations and historians.
In a press release, MHS announced two surveys, one for students and one for the general public. The surveys include about a dozen questions, such as what precautions are being taken, how COVID-19 is affecting jobs, and the atmosphere of participants' communities.
The surveys include a link to upload photos, artwork, poems, videos or other media that will inform future generations about the COVID-19 experience.
MHS’s “Coronavirus Quarantine Challenge” is a riff off a Getty Museum effort in which patrons were asked to re-create works of art in their collection. MHS is posting two dozen photos of art from its collections and asking people to re-create them using family members who are self-quarantining together or common household items. People may post photos of their re-creations at the MHS Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest sites, or email them to eve.byron@mt.gov.
For more information, or to access the survey, go to mhs.mt.gov.
Aunt Dofe's Gallery postpones exhibits
Aunt Dofe's Gallery in Willow Creek recently announced the postponement of exhibits.
Jon Lodge’s exhibit scheduled to open May 1 has been rescheduled to open in fall of 2021.
An exhibit by Crista Ann Ames, scheduled to open June 12, has also been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
