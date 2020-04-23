Entertainment guide: April 24

Library launches new e-book service
The Billings Public Library recently announced details about its new e-book service called Freading.
Patrons may download the same title at the same time as any other patron. There are no waiting lists or hold queues, and all titles may be downloaded immediately, according to a press release from the library.
Individual cardholders are allowed up to three titles per week for a loan period of two weeks. At the end of the two weeks, titles may be renewed.
Because of its unlimited, simultaneous checkouts, Freading is also beneficial for book clubs.
Even though the library is temporarily closed to the public, anyone who doesn’t have a library card may still get one, because of special procedures implemented by the library. To get a card to use online, go to billingslibrary.org/getacard.
More information about Freading and a link to sign up are available online at billingslibrary.org/ebooks.
Fort Peck Summer Theatre proceeds with adjusted season
Determined to safely overcome the obstacles set by COVID-19, Fort Peck Summer Theatre has restructured its 2020 season, with the continued goal to bring enriching and exciting entertainment to Northeast Montana audiences. In a press release, the organization said, “Though some difficult decisions had to be made, the company is proud to be moving ahead with the following line-up.”
The adjusted season includes:
- “The Sunshine Boys,” July 3-July 12.
- “God Help Us” starring Ed Asner, July 17-19.
- “Working,” July 24-August 9.
- “Love Letters” August 14-16.
- “Wait Until Dark,” Aug. 21-Sept. 6.
Regular season performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Additionally, Fractured Fairy Tales will continue its touring program for FPST’s Theatre for Young Audience series.
This year’s Fractured Fairy Tales schedule is:
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, Greet the Dawn Auditorium, Poplar.
- 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Glasgow County Library.
- 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Sheridan Library, Plentywood.
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at The Rex Theatre, Scobey.
- 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Phillips County Museum, Malta.
- 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Fort Peck Interpretive Center.
Also, the theater's annual Performing Arts Camp will take place from Aug. 4-13, culminating in a showcase performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Tickets already purchased for canceled or rescheduled shows may be exchanged, credited or refunded. The value of canceled tickets may also be donated to FPST, which helps the theater continue its mission. Ticket holders wishing to donate the value of canceled tickets to the theater may email the organization at fptheatre@nemont.net.
For more information, including descriptions of FPST’s 2020 performances, go to fortpecktheatre.org.
MSUB art department cancels shows, preserves several arts degrees
Art department directors at Montana State University Billings say they regret the spring Activating Space exhibition, to be held at 2905 Gallery in downtown Billings, has been canceled. “We look forward to holding the annual exhibition again in spring 2021,” directors said in an email.
This downtown exhibition is hosted by and features art made by students in advanced studio courses. The school’s art clubs' annual spring Galactic Exhibition has also been canceled. Students look forward to offering the exhibition again next spring.
Directors also want to assure the community that the MSUB art department programs “are alive and well,” despite news of university cuts.
“We will continue to offer our BA in art, BFA in art, BA in art education and a minor in art, all with unique opportunities for our students to engage closely with our excellent faculty in meaningful ways and for our advanced students to develop professional skills,” the statement said.
