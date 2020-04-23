Entertainment guide: April 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Library launches new e-book service

The Billings Public Library recently announced details about its new e-book service called Freading.

Patrons may download the same title at the same time as any other patron. There are no waiting lists or hold queues, and all titles may be downloaded immediately, according to a press release from the library.

Individual cardholders are allowed up to three titles per week for a loan period of two weeks. At the end of the two weeks, titles may be renewed.

Because of its unlimited, simultaneous checkouts, Freading is also beneficial for book clubs.

Even though the library is temporarily closed to the public, anyone who doesn’t have a library card may still get one, because of special procedures implemented by the library. To get a card to use online, go to billingslibrary.org/getacard.

More information about Freading and a link to sign up are available online at billingslibrary.org/ebooks.

