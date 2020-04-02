Entertainment guide: April 3

Art House Cinema & Pub hosts online film discussions
Art House Cinema & Pub is hosting online film discussions. The community is invited to join Art House Cinema & Pub staff as they discuss films previously played with Art House Rewind on Facebook Live.
The conversations will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the “Art House Cinema & Pub” Facebook page.
Upcoming episodes include “Hunt For the Wilderpeople” on Friday, April 3.
Virtual tour, discussion of Kirk's Grocery exhibits planned
Shane de Leon will offer a virtual tour through the new exhibits “Curate / Instigate” and “Hare Brained” on Friday, April 3 from 7-9 p.m.
The exhibits displayed at Kirks' Grocery feature new work by Gordon McConnell, Stephen Glueckert and Sandy Dvarishkis.
The community is invited to join in, ask questions, interact and enjoy some new visual art by the three Montana masters.
To join the tour, go to @kirksgrocery on Instagram.
NOVA announces 'No-Show Show'
Your absence is requested at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts’ No-Show Fundraiser.
It’s a one-of-a-kind fundraising opportunity with a twist. Instead of attending an event, the community can support NOVA’s mission without getting dressed up and leaving home.
“Instead, we are focusing on keeping you, our staff safe from COVID 19,” the group said in a press release.
And, since the organization isn’t paying for an event space or catering, 100% of donations will go directly to keeping NOVA afloat.
Supporters can help NOVA's reopening by mailing checks to NOVA, P.O. Box 11, Billings, MT 59103, or donating online at novabillings.org/Donate/Donate_General.html.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks offers online performances
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will begin streaming some of its best performances, viewable online for free.
Starting Friday, MSIP Live will show recordings of its recent plays every two weeks on the “Montana Shakespeare in the Parks” Facebook page. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. and be available online for 24 hours.
According to a press release, scheduled performances include:
April 3: “Othello”
April 17: “You Can Never Tell”
May 1: “Henry IV, Part I”
May 15: “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare in the Schools performance)
The mission of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to engage and enrich both rural and underserved communities with professional productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays, and through educational outreach, to inspire creative expression and appreciation of the arts in young audiences.
Red Ants Pants Music Festival postpones 10th annual event
The Red Ants Pants Music Festival recently announced that the 2020 festival will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer would have marked the 10th festival, which is now scheduled for July 22-25, 2021, according to a press release from organizers.
The annual lineup release announcement was planned to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will now be replaced with a special online Facebook event featuring a message from festival producer, Sarah Calhoun, along with several past festival performers who will join in as surprise guests. The music and messages can be viewed at the “Red Ants Pants Festival” Facebook starting at 7 p.m.
