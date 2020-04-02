Entertainment guide: April 3

May 1: “Henry IV, Part I”

May 15: “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare in the Schools performance)

The mission of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to engage and enrich both rural and underserved communities with professional productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays, and through educational outreach, to inspire creative expression and appreciation of the arts in young audiences.

Red Ants Pants Music Festival postpones 10th annual event

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival recently announced that the 2020 festival will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer would have marked the 10th festival, which is now scheduled for July 22-25, 2021, according to a press release from organizers.

The annual lineup release announcement was planned to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will now be replaced with a special online Facebook event featuring a message from festival producer, Sarah Calhoun, along with several past festival performers who will join in as surprise guests. The music and messages can be viewed at the “Red Ants Pants Festival” Facebook starting at 7 p.m.

