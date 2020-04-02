Entertainment guide: April 3

Entertainment guide: April 3

Art House Cinema & Pub hosts online film discussions

Art House Cinema & Pub is hosting online film discussions. The community is invited to join Art House Cinema & Pub staff as they discuss films previously played with Art House Rewind on Facebook Live.

The conversations will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the “Art House Cinema & Pub” Facebook page.

Upcoming episodes include “Hunt For the Wilderpeople” on Friday, April 3.

'C’era una volta il West' by Gordon McConnell

“C’era una volta il West” (Once upon a time in the West) is a new work by Gordon McConnell, featured in one of two new exhibits at Kirks’ Grocery. The exhibits, “Curate / Instigate” and “Hare Brained” also feature new works by Stephen Glueckert and Sandy Dvarishkis. The public may join in a virtual tour and discussion of the exhibits from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, via @kirksgrocery on Instagram.

Virtual tour, discussion of Kirk's Grocery exhibits planned

Shane de Leon will offer a virtual tour through the new exhibits “Curate / Instigate” and “Hare Brained” on Friday, April 3 from 7-9 p.m.

The exhibits displayed at Kirks' Grocery feature new work by Gordon McConnell, Stephen Glueckert and Sandy Dvarishkis.

'What side you going to pick?' by Sandy Dvarishkis

Sandy Dvarishkis’ “What side you going to pick?” is featured in one of two new exhibits at Kirks’ Grocery. The exhibits, “Curate / Instigate” and “Hare Brained” also feature new works by Gordon McConnell and Stephen Glueckert. The public may join in a virtual tour and discussion of the exhibits from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, via @kirksgrocery on Instagram.

The community is invited to join in, ask questions, interact and enjoy some new visual art by the three Montana masters.

To join the tour, go to @kirksgrocery on Instagram.

Stephen Glueckert’s 'Toll Painter Walking to Valley Art Center in Clarkston'

Stephen Glueckert’s “Toll Painter Walking to Valley Art Center in Clarkston” is a featured work in one of two new exhibits at Kirks’ Grocery. The exhibits, “Curate / Instigate” and “Hare Brained” also feature new works by Gordon McConnell and Sandy Dvarishkis. The public may join in a virtual tour and discussion of the exhibits from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, via @kirksgrocery on Instagram.

NOVA announces 'No-Show Show'

Your absence is requested at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts’ No-Show Fundraiser.

It’s a one-of-a-kind fundraising opportunity with a twist. Instead of attending an event, the community can support NOVA’s mission without getting dressed up and leaving home.

“Instead, we are focusing on keeping you, our staff safe from COVID 19,” the group said in a press release.

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Doors after a ribbon-cutting for the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts on Montana Avenue in 2013. The organization is currently hosting a No-Show Fundraiser, to help counter the temporary closure from the coronavirus pandemic. Donations may be mailed or made online at novabillings.org.

And, since the organization isn’t paying for an event space or catering, 100% of donations will go directly to keeping NOVA afloat.

Supporters can help NOVA's reopening by mailing checks to NOVA, P.O. Box 11, Billings, MT 59103, or donating online at novabillings.org/Donate/Donate_General.html.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks offers online performances

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will begin streaming some of its best performances, viewable online for free.

Starting Friday, MSIP Live will show recordings of its recent plays every two weeks on the “Montana Shakespeare in the Parks” Facebook page. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. and be available online for 24 hours.

According to a press release, scheduled performances include:

April 3: “Othello”

April 17: “You Can Never Tell”

May 1: “Henry IV, Part I”

May 15: “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare in the Schools performance)

Shakespeare in the Park

Actors perform a scene from "Henry IV, Part 1" in Pioneer Park as part of Montana Shakespeare in the Park's 2019 program. Montana Shakespeare in the Park will stream recordings of its recent plays every two weeks, April 3-May 15. Available at the group's Facebook page, the performances are free to watch.

The mission of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to engage and enrich both rural and underserved communities with professional productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays, and through educational outreach, to inspire creative expression and appreciation of the arts in young audiences.

Red Ants Pants Music Festival postpones 10th annual event

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival recently announced that the 2020 festival will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer would have marked the 10th festival, which is now scheduled for July 22-25, 2021, according to a press release from organizers.

The annual lineup release announcement was planned to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will now be replaced with a special online Facebook event featuring a message from festival producer, Sarah Calhoun, along with several past festival performers who will join in as surprise guests. The music and messages can be viewed at the “Red Ants Pants Festival” Facebook starting at 7 p.m.

