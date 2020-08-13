Entertainment guide: Aug.14

Founded in 1981, Ucross is situated on a historic 20,000-acre working cattle ranch on the High Plains of northeastern Wyoming. The residency program provides individual work space, living accommodations, meals, uninterrupted time and the experience of the majestic landscape to competitively selected individuals.

Ucross Native American Visual Arts Fellows will be part of a group of 10 residents at one time – typically a mix of four writers, four visual artists and two individuals working in the performing arts. Residents come from throughout the United States and the world.

The application deadline is Sept. 15, 2020, for a residency taking place between February and early June 2021. While only one fellowship winner will be selected for each session, all applicants will have the option of being considered for a regular Ucross residency, according to a press release from the organization.

Two Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists will be awarded each year. There is no application fee.

For more information or to apply, go to ucrossfoundation.submittable.com/submit.

Billings Symphony’s Explore Music! program receives $25K grant

