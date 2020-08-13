Entertainment guide: Aug.14

Billings Studio Theatre staging 'Jerry Finnegan's Sister'
Billings Studio Theatre will feature performances of “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister” on Thursdays-Sundays, Aug. 20-30.
Directed by Sarah Holm, the play tells the story of Bruian Dowd (Dylan Petit) who has spent the last 10 years of his life wrestling with an unrequited “something” for his best friend’s sister. But any time he’s spoken with Beth Finnegan (Kassidy Rose Miller Petit) for more than 30 seconds, he’s ended up with his foot in his mouth. As Beth is getting married, Brian’s time is running out.
BST is adhering to COVID-19 precautions. Maximum house capacity has been reduced to 40%. Seating is socially distanced and limited to no more than two people who know each other sitting together. Audience members are required to wear a mask in the theater during performances. The theater is sanitized before and after every performance.
Curtain time Thursdays-Saturdays is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees take place at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $21 for adults and $19 for students, seniors and military members. Tickets are on sale at the Billings Studio Theatre box office at 1500 Rimrock Road, or online at billingsstudiotheatre.com.
NOVA seeks artists to create musically themed objets d'art
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts seeks artists to create unique musical masterpieces by up-cycling ordinary items or utilizing an unplayable instrument to create unique artistic objects. In a press release, organizers said the art creations should have a musical theme.
Typically NOVA sells the objets d'art during the fall Reds, Whites and Brews event, but this year, the art pieces will be sold in September by appointment, online and via Facebook.
Funds raised from the sale will benefit the NOVA Youth Conservatory.
Volunteers interested in creating musically themed objects d'art should call NOVA Center for the Performing Arts at 406-591-9535.
Anyone with unused or unplayable musical instruments can donate them at the NOVA Center, 2317 Montana Ave., by calling NOVA.
Applications open for Ucross fellowship for Native American visual artists
Initiated in 2017, the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists supports the work of contemporary Native American creatives at all stages of their professional careers. Artists from all disciplines are invited to apply, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, video, performance art, installation, ceramics and others.
The fellowship provides up to a one-month residency at Ucross and a stipend of $2,000. Each recipient will be featured in an exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery during the year following the residency and an exhibition brochure will be produced for each exhibition.
Founded in 1981, Ucross is situated on a historic 20,000-acre working cattle ranch on the High Plains of northeastern Wyoming. The residency program provides individual work space, living accommodations, meals, uninterrupted time and the experience of the majestic landscape to competitively selected individuals.
Ucross Native American Visual Arts Fellows will be part of a group of 10 residents at one time – typically a mix of four writers, four visual artists and two individuals working in the performing arts. Residents come from throughout the United States and the world.
The application deadline is Sept. 15, 2020, for a residency taking place between February and early June 2021. While only one fellowship winner will be selected for each session, all applicants will have the option of being considered for a regular Ucross residency, according to a press release from the organization.
Two Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists will be awarded each year. There is no application fee.
For more information or to apply, go to ucrossfoundation.submittable.com/submit.
Billings Symphony’s Explore Music! program receives $25K grant
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale received a $25,000 grant from the Sidney E. Frank Foundation of the Tippet Rise Fund. The funding will help expand the "Explore Music!" education and community engagement program by bringing symphony musicians and programs to more Montanans in towns across Stillwater and Carbon counties.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSOC education and community engagement divisions will plan for a modification of their usual outreach schedule, according to a press release. Under normal circumstances this funding would provide a full orchestra performance annually in Red Lodge, for more than 1,400 school children.
Yellowstone Gateway Museum launches first online exhibit
The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston has launched its first online exhibit, “Exploring Yellowstone Through Art,” featuring work by 25 area artists and the inspirational stories behind the artwork. Originally on display on the top floor of the museum during summer 2015, the exhibit is now online at yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
The museum plans to post more content online as time allows, including stories from “Pull Up A Chair: Tales from the Seats of History, Honoring Park County Veterans,” a new “Farming and Ranching” exhibit, an upcoming “Ice Age Mammal” exhibit and more.
The museum’s goal is to make Park County history more accessible to everyone, according to a press release from the organization. Other new online offerings include “Glimmers of History,” a weekly post on Facebook and Instagram featuring photographs from museum collections, as well as a monthly e-newsletter.
Two exhibits featured at Red Lodge Clay Center
The Red Lodge Clay Center is featuring two exhibits through Aug. 29.
The center’s Loft Gallery exhibit features works by Steven Y. Lee and Beth Lo. The artists' work are natural complements to each other. Both draw from life experiences, childhood memories and their Asian heritage growing up in the United States with immigrant parents. The exhibit includes their individual work, as well as a collection of collaborative pieces that highlight Lee’s sensitivity to form and pattern combined with Lo’s emotive imagery and narrative.
Also on display through Aug. 29 are works by featured artist Wesley Harvey. His work examines gay male sexuality through the lens of queer theory by the use of appropriation, drawing and collage to create narratives on hand-built ceramic objects including plates, teapots, vessels and cups as well as works on paper, paintings and photography, according to an artist’s statement on the center's website.
Works are available for purchase online, by phone, or in the gallery by appointment.
For more information, go to redlodgeclaycenter.com or call RLCC at 406-446-3993.
