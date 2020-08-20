Entertainment guide: Aug. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff performing livestream; ABT offering exclusive access

Alberta Bair Theater is offering exclusive access to the livestreaming comedy show “United We Laugh” by Yakov Smirnoff on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.

People may remember Russian immigrant Smirnoff and his catch phrase “What a Country!” from the 1980s when he performed on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, as a regular on the sitcom “Night Court” and the star of his own show, “What a Country!” He later appeared in movies alongside Tom Hanks, Robin Williams and Jack Nicholson.

After defecting from Communist Soviet Russia in the 1970s, Smirnoff arrived in the U.S. with nothing. Not knowing English, Smirnoff humbly began working as a bartender at a resort where he told jokes each night after his shifts. As his English improved, so did the laughs. He quickly grew in popularity and moved to Los Angeles.

Smirnoff is living the American dream as a movie star, a best-selling author, an iconic comedian who tours and keeps a residency in the theater he owns in Branson, Missouri, and by earning a doctorate degree in leadership from Pepperdine University. His new podcast on ABC radio will launch soon.