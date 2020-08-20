Entertainment guide: Aug. 21

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff performing livestream; ABT offering exclusive access
Alberta Bair Theater is offering exclusive access to the livestreaming comedy show “United We Laugh” by Yakov Smirnoff on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.
People may remember Russian immigrant Smirnoff and his catch phrase “What a Country!” from the 1980s when he performed on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, as a regular on the sitcom “Night Court” and the star of his own show, “What a Country!” He later appeared in movies alongside Tom Hanks, Robin Williams and Jack Nicholson.
After defecting from Communist Soviet Russia in the 1970s, Smirnoff arrived in the U.S. with nothing. Not knowing English, Smirnoff humbly began working as a bartender at a resort where he told jokes each night after his shifts. As his English improved, so did the laughs. He quickly grew in popularity and moved to Los Angeles.
Smirnoff is living the American dream as a movie star, a best-selling author, an iconic comedian who tours and keeps a residency in the theater he owns in Branson, Missouri, and by earning a doctorate degree in leadership from Pepperdine University. His new podcast on ABC radio will launch soon.
Tickets for the streaming performance are $25. Tickets to the show plus a post-show virtual meet and greet are $50. Tickets may be purchased on the ABT website, albertabairtheater.org, through an ABT specific link to feelitlive.com, the streaming service hosting “United We Laugh.” An internet speed of 50MBPS and viewing the event on a computer are recommended for an optimal experience, according to a press release from the ABT. Other technical requirements may be seen on the landing page where tickets are purchased.
Western Heritage Center celebrates Billings Fire Department history
The Western Heritage Center’s new exhibit, “Up in Smoke: The Billings Fire Department,” is an exciting look at an essential part of local city development. Open through December, the exhibit explores the history of local firefighting from 1930 to today, through photographs, newspaper articles, video, and an array of both vintage and modern technology.
Visitors will see an impressive selection of artifacts, including Billings’ first Jaws of Life, historic uniforms, a 1905 fire extinguisher, safety education materials for schoolchildren, and tools used today.
Lauren Hunley, Community Historian at WHC, said in a press release that Billings Fire Capt. Kevin Bentz and the Local 521 Firefighters Union were instrumental in providing information and display items.
Located at 2822 Montana Avenue, the Western Heritage Center is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
New exhibit opening at Green Door Gallery
Green Door Gallery in Livingston will host an opening reception for the exhibit “Westward & Miserable: The Art of John Henry Haseltine” from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.
In a statement, the artist said “Westward & Miserable” is equally influenced by the bizarre realm of western culture between John Ford films and Howdy Doody, and the practical realizations the socially conscious are able to make while inhabiting western regions today.
“Within a painting, I don’t worry about separating western mythology from more revisionist historical realities, because from my perspective, revising the mythology of the West is a practice as old as the myths themselves and is a fundamental part of the medium.
“So much of this region’s aesthetics, history and rituals strike me as natural subjects for jarring narrative paintings,” which he uses acrylic paint to create.
Haseltine was born in 1987 and graduated from Emerson College in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in film production. He initially resided in Los Angeles, working various film and TV production jobs while making his own short films and playing guitar in the punk band Thee Tee Pees, before settling in Livingston.
“Westward & Miserable,” Haseltine's first solo show, will remain on display at Green Door Gallery until Oct. 23.
Goeddel's African wildlife photography exhibit opening at Two Rivers Gallery
The public is invited to Two Rivers Gallery in Bridger for the opening of local photographer Cindy Goeddel’s African Wildlife Show from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Goeddel will share her travel stories, and her collection of African wildlife photography will be on display. Wine, beer and other refreshments will be served.
Windy Flats Gallery summer season ending
Windy Flats Gallery in Nye will end its 2020 summer season on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Edward Barta, gallery owner, operator and photographer, is showing his traditional silver gelatin black-and-white work from 2019 Montana travels, along with work from his collection while teaching in Poland, Kuwait and Tunisia. His photos are available framed or unframed.
The gallery is also showing a range of work from more than 25 regional artists and artisans, including Alaina Buffalo Spirit and Gordon McConnell. Connie Herberg, a new Windy Flats artist, is also showing her work, along with returning artist Jim Vincent.
Windy Flats Gallery is adhering to COVID-19 precautions. Hours through the end of August are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment on other days by calling 406-328-4722 or 406-780-9003.
WYO Theater reimagines annual Gala
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center in Sheridan, Wyoming, will not host its annual Gala Fundraiser in 2020. The performance of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” originally planned as the gala performance will continue as scheduled but will not include the party/fundraising element typical of the WYO Gala. Instead, “Into the Woods” will continue as this year’s WYO Theater/Civic Theatre Guild Co-production on Oct. 16-18 and 22-25.
According to a press release from WYO, the reimagining of this production will assist the Civic Theater Guild financially as the season start date has been pushed back and the dates currently held for the typical spring performance of the co-production will remain available in case of cancellation this fall.
Traditionally the WYO Gala is the only fundraising event the WYO hosts throughout the year. The Gala committee will launch an online auction in November featuring products from local artisans to assist in this year’s fundraising efforts.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!