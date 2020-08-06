Entertainment guide: Aug. 7

NOVA plans 2nd Live Drive-In Theater
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts plans a second live parking lot performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. The Live Drive In Theater will take place in NOVA's west parking lot, at 2317 Montana Ave.
Audience members can enjoy the performance from the comfort of their own cars, pickup truck beds, and chairs.
The live performance will feature music “From Met to Broadway” and favorite hits from past NOVA Center productions.
Cast members, singers and actors are all volunteers. A free will offering will be taken. Proceeds help keep NOVA Center "in the black" while the theater is dark, according to a press release from NOVA.
Concessions and prepackaged snacks will be available for purchase.
Attendees are required to wear masks when outside of vehicles. Hand sanitizer will be available and every other parking space will be utilized. Performers will be on platforms, using microphones, with an accompanist.
For more information, go to novabillings.org.
Babcock and Art House plan new screenings
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub are featuring two new screenings, with six showings of each film through Aug. 13.
As its black-and-white throwback, The Babcock Theatre will feature “Casablanca,” the classic romance set in and filmed during World War II starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening.
The Art House Cinema & Pub will feature the 2019 film “The Burnt Orange Heresy.”
The art world and the underworld collide in director Giuseppe Capotondi's elegant and erotic neo-noir thriller set in present day Italy and starring Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang and Mick Jagger. Hired to steal a rare painting from one of the most enigmatic painters of all time, an ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as the operation spins out of control.
Seating at the Art House is currently limited to 20.
For tickets and showtimes at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Crazy Days in full swing
Downtown Billings’ Crazy Days is in full swing. This year’s event features sidewalk sales at retail locations, activities, Crazy Days specials at restaurants, live music, art and more through 7 p.m. Sunday.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Attendees must wear a mask when inside a business, and hand sanitizer stations are available at three locations:
- At First Avenue North and North Broadway, in front of Big Dipper Ice Cream.
- On North Broadway, just south of Skypoint.
- On Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street, near Billings First Church.
Crazy Days is open to the public and free to attend. Though the event is taking place rain or shine, some activities may be weather dependent.
For more information, go to downtownbillings.com or the “2020 Crazy Days: Downtown Billings” Facebook page.
Virtual Longmire Days set
The Longmire Foundation recently announced plans for the ninth annual Longmire Days, the Buffalo, Wyoming, celebration of author Craig Johnson's novels about Sheriff Walt Longmire and the television series based on the story. This year's event will take place virtually.
From Aug. 13-16, Virtual Longmire Days will feature readings from “The Next to the Last Stand,” the upcoming book by Craig Johnson, with Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Louanne Stephens, Zahn McClarnon, John Bishop, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman, Jeffrey De Serrano, A Martinez and George Guidall, who will be reading a new Longmire short story.
Online Q&A sessions with the participating actors will also be featured, as well as an online auction of Longmire items including pieces from the set of the Netflix series, a musical performance by John Bishop, raffles and more.
Proceeds will benefit the national charity, K9s for Warriors, and St. Francis Animal Shelter in Buffalo.
Tickets and more information including a schedule of events is available online at longmiredays.com.
High Plains BookFest plans readings and more
Organizers of the 18th annual High Plains BookFest recently announced plans for several public readings, films, and panel discussions by contemporary authors from the Rocky Mountain West, Sept. 25-26.
Authors include Pam Houston, Richard Ford, Jamie Harrison, Russell Rowland, Gerry Robinson, Chris Warren, Traute Parrie and others.
Topics will include Ernest Hemingway, Cheyenne history, the Yellowstone ecosystem and contemporary fiction.
Venues will include the Babcock Theatre and Billings Public Library.
Appropriate social distancing and masks will be required.
2020 Labor Day Arts Fair canceled
The Labor Day Arts Fair scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, in Red Lodge, is canceled.
In a press release from the Carbon County Depot Gallery, organizers said, “The concern for the health and safety of our staff, artists, volunteers and visitors from Montana and around the region who attend the art fair is important. Because the Labor Day Arts Fair has the potential to bring hundreds of people together in one place, it would be difficult for us to monitor. Therefore, we decided it would be wise this year to not hold the event. This action will hopefully help to slow any further spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.”
The next Labor Day Arts Fair is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2021.
For more information, call the gallery at 406-446-1370, or go to carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!