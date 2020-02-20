Entertainment guide: Feb. 21

Art by Hank Williams Fuller on display at Caramel Cookie Waffle

"Natural Ingredients," a show of paintings and sculptures by Hank Williams Fuller, is on display at Caramel Cookie Waffle through May.

Fuller, a Billings native, said the creative process “helps me keep my feet on the ground and my head in the clouds.”

From the cottonwood roots in the banks of the Yellowstone River to the intense blue of the Big Sky from the top of the Rims, the Last Best Place is his most loved space, he said.

Fuller is influenced by historical artists as well as artist/professors from college, art at local galleries and the shows and collections at Yellowstone Art Museum.

Caramel Cookie Waffle, located at 1707 17th St. W., is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Zonta Club Trivia Night planned

The Zonta Club of Billings will host its 23nd annual Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. As Zonta International celebrates its 100th anniversary, this year’s Trivia Night theme is “Celebrating 100.”