Entertainment guide: Feb. 21

Art by Hank Williams Fuller on display at Caramel Cookie Waffle
"Natural Ingredients," a show of paintings and sculptures by Hank Williams Fuller, is on display at Caramel Cookie Waffle through May.
Fuller, a Billings native, said the creative process “helps me keep my feet on the ground and my head in the clouds.”
From the cottonwood roots in the banks of the Yellowstone River to the intense blue of the Big Sky from the top of the Rims, the Last Best Place is his most loved space, he said.
Fuller is influenced by historical artists as well as artist/professors from college, art at local galleries and the shows and collections at Yellowstone Art Museum.
Caramel Cookie Waffle, located at 1707 17th St. W., is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Zonta Club Trivia Night planned
The Zonta Club of Billings will host its 23nd annual Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. As Zonta International celebrates its 100th anniversary, this year’s Trivia Night theme is “Celebrating 100.”
A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Teams will answer eight rounds of trivia questions, with each round based on a different topic. The top-scoring team will win $500 cash. Prizes will also be awarded to second- and third-place teams, and to each round’s winning team.
Full dinner and concessions will be available throughout the evening. Dozens of items will be available to bid on at silent auction, and a live auction for a “staycation” in Billings — which includes dinner reservations, a night at a Billings Hotel and a movie or concert downtown — will take place during intermission. A special “Fact or Fiction” round, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and grab bags will also be part of the evening’s fun.
Jay Kohn, retired news anchor at KTVQ, will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Trivia Night is Zonta Club of Billings’ biggest fundraiser, according to a press release. Zonta provides service to the community through domestic violence and human trafficking awareness, grants for community agencies, scholarships, as well as volunteers for local nonprofit organizations.
Registration costs $200 per team.
To register a team, call Kelly Christy at 896-8427.
St. Francis Catholic School hosting Art Gala
St. Francis Catholic School will host its second annual Art Gala, featuring works by students in pre-school through eighth grade, from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24. Students have been diligently working on their art expression and honing their creative skills to present at the gala.
Art takes many forms — painting; sculpting; band, orchestra, and choir performances; dancing and even cooking and baking. Art will be displayed and available for purchase during the event. Patrons can also enjoy small-group musical performances for a modest donation, or purchase baked goods crafted by budding bakers.
According to a press release from the Billings Catholic School Foundation, all proceeds will benefit Mayfair 2020, Billings Catholic School system’s largest annual fundraiser.
Alberta Bair Theater brings Montana debut of Hiplet Ballerinas to Lincoln Center
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Chicago-based Hiplet Ballerinas as part of its premier North American tour, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Center.
Founded by a former member of Dance Theater of Harlem, Hiplet (pronounced “Hip-Lay”) Ballerinas is the only company in the world to perform in its signature trademark style, a fusion of classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color. Promoting inclusivity in both their cast and audience, Hiplet utilizes true-toned tights, modern music, and dancers of all shapes, sizes and colors in Instagram-ready style.
Since going viral in 2016 thanks to appearances on "Good Morning America" and Buzzfeed, the company has amassed over a billion views on YouTube, starred in a feature documentary, made a cameo in Shawn Mendes’ “Youth” music video, and performed throughout the world. The Hiplet Ballerinas are also often found in high-fashion campaigns from the runways of Paris Fashion Week to ads for Desigual and Swarovski Crystal. The group's tour will support the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center and the scholarships the studio provides, according to a press release from ABT.
As part of ABT’s Hip Hop Project, dancers will lead three private workshops on stage Monday, with students who successfully participated in Project Hip Hop at their schools. Additionally, two student matinees will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A second performance had to be added because of high demand from area schools who bus students in. The public is invited to attend the 12:30 truncated performance at Lincoln Center. Tickets cost $6 at the door.
Tickets to the evening performance cost $37 ($20 for students with valid I.D.) and are available at the ABT ticket office located in ABT's executive offices at 2722 Third Ave. N., by calling 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org.
Fiesta in February to benefit Jim Bridger Days
“Fiesta in February,” an event benefiting this year’s Jim Bridger Days, will take place at the Bridger Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will feature a taco bar and silent auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jaden “The Kid” Bienvenue will kick off the evening’s live music from 6:30-8 p.m. Tanglewood, a Billings band featuring Dallas Contreraz on guitar and vocals, Tony Contreraz on bass and vocals, and Kevin Nichols on drums, will play their mix of country and rock classics along with some pop tunes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. A cash bar by Dry Creek Saloon will be available as well.
Admission to Fiesta in February costs $15 per individual, $25 per couple or $35 per family and includes dinner. Anyone wanting to join in the festivities without dinner can do so for $5.
Funds raised at Fiesta in February will benefit this year’s Jim Bridger Days. Taking place in Bridger the third weekend of July, the annual event features a carnival, arts and crafts, a parade, fireworks, dances, a demolition derby and more.
Grant brings Artist in Residence to Mountain View Elementary
The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery received an Artists in Schools and Communities Grant from the Montana Arts Council. The funding enabled CCAG to bring a professional artist to Mountain View Elementary School for a short-term residency.
Dominique Paulus is the artist hired to facilitate the two weeks of art programming for kindergarten through third-grade students and two days of professional development for teachers. Paulus delivers an engaging program in which students are excited to learn and make art. According to a press release from the guild, the artist believes that art education is more than producing a final project.
The curriculum includes:
- Kindergarten students being introduced to color, color vocabulary and color mixing in a hands-on approach.
- First-grade students making self-portraits while exploring creativity and vision.
- Second-grade students integrating science with art by discussing Montana bird species, their habits, anatomy and migration patterns, then using colors, shapes and patterns to create bird silhouettes for display on a ceiling.
- Third-grade students applying simple geometry to create a landscape or cityscape using one-point perspective.