Entertainment guide: Feb. 28

NOVA presents 'Inside Out'

Not your children’s animated film, "Inside Out" is a fun and poignant story for grown-ups by Doug Haverty and Adryan Russ that premiered as "Roleplay" in Los Angeles in 1989. In it, a women's therapy group, headed by Grace (Jannie Wiseman), is transformed forever when Dena (Karla Stricker) joins the group and winds up being a catalyst for change in the lives of Sage (Joanie Swords), Liz (Kerry Gruizenga), Chloe (Katelyn Meyer), and Molly (Janie Sutton). The issues the women deal with in this musical are as pertinent today as when the show was written. Also featuring pianist Sandi Rabas, the lively production is filled with heart-warming music and fun choreography, and is directed by Michelle Berger.